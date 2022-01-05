"He's just as young as the ones looking up to him"- Chris Paul on Devin Booker being a role model for others

Chris Paul hilariously interrupted a Devin Booker interview, saying that the latter is as young as the ones looking up to him as a role model.

Paul and Booker from a fantastic backcourt duo, and have a ton of mutual respect for each other. Like most teammates, they share some light-hearted moments outside of the court. In one such instance, Paul laughed his way out of the post-game press conference, where the interviewer asked Booker how he felt about aspiring basketball players looking up to him as a role model.

The interviewer started the question by going back to Booker's interview during his draft. The 25-year-old had said that he modelled his game around legends like Klay Thompson and RIP Hamilton. When asked about how it felt to be a role model himself for budding hoopers, Booker replied:

"Yeah I feel like that's what it's all about, just being able to inspire the next generation like those guys (Hamilton and Thompson) did to me."

Chris Paul had a smirk on his face as soon as Booker started answering the question. The 36-year-old interrupted Booker's reply and said:

"You still young, man! He's still young! He's still young! I'm outta here on that one! He just as young as the ones looking up to him!"

The Point God then walked out of the room laughing. Although it was all laughs and jokes from CP, he knows what Devin Booker is capable of. The youngster is a star for the future, and is an immensely skillful player. Continuing his response, Booker said:

"That's what this league's about man... without those guys, RIP and Klay that I idolized and went in the gym and pretended to be, you know I don't know if I'm in the situation I've been in, so you know that's a big compliment for somebody younger or somebody in college or high school to say that they might have my game after myself."

Devin Booker and Chris Paul have starred for the Phoenix Suns

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul has had a stunning career, but a championship is conspicuous by its absence in his stacked resume.

The 36-year-old joined the Phoenix Suns in 2020. That was roundly criticized, as Phoenix were not a playoff team at that time. However, CP3 did what he does best. He changed the fortunes of the team, making the Suns one of the best teams in the West.

Chris Paul got all the support he needed from Devin Booker. The two of them made a lot of noise in the league as they rose to become one of the best backcourt duos in the NBA.

The Phoenix Suns had not been part of the NBA playoffs for almost ten years. However, Paul and Booker led the way from the front to carry the franchise to their first postseason appearance in nearly a decade last season.

They met the LA Lakers in the first round, and to everyone's surprise, the Suns won the series 4-2. From there, they kept hurtling on. However, the Milwaukee Bucks proved to be too strong for them in the NBA Finals.

Nevertheless, the Suns' run to the NBA Finals was impressive. Everyone thought it was a fluke, but Booker and Paul were adamant to prove their naysayers wrong.

Both played a key role as Phoenix embarked on a brilliant 18-game unbeaten run in the 2021-22 season. Their immense depth has helped them occupy second place in the West.

The Suns are once again contenders to come out of the West. However, they face challenges from teams like the Warriors, Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nevertheless, with Booker and Paul in their ranks, the Suns will fancy their chances of another deep run. After coming up short last year, the two will hope to lead the franchise to their first NBA championship.

