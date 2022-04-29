"He's the key, you know? The better he plays, the farther they go!" - Shaquille O'Neal on why 10-time All-Star instead of Joel Embiid could be key to Sixers' success in NBA playoffs

Shaquille O'Neal believes James Harden, and not Joel Embiid, could be key for the Philadelphia 76ers in their second round series against the Miami Heat.

"The Beard" has been under immense scrutiny since his move to Philly on the trade deadline. He did not have a great series against the Raptors, with his only big performance coming in Game 6, where he scored 22 points and dropped 15 assists.

O'Neal said that for a one-two punch to work, both players have to be at their best. The big man was part of the LA Lakers team in the early 2000,s where he had Kobe Bryant alongside him.

James Harden and Joel Embiid have drawn comparisons with the legendary duo in their initial days together. However, of late, they have not looked half as good as they did earlier. Discussing the 76ers' road ahead with "Inside the NBA crew", O'Neal said:

"When you trade for a guy and create a hell of a one-two punch, especially on paper, Both players need to have a great series to move on, and, you know, James played okay, and today, he finally played up to par know Joel's being Joel, MVP candidate."

He continued:

"But, you know, James Harden is still the key; he's still the key, you know, the better he plays the farther they go, they want to make to the finals and win a championship; he's gonna have to reach back into that old tank."

The 76ers were under immense pressure as the Raptors played terrific basketball in the last two games. However, Harden showed up when it mattered the most, helping the team get a dominant 132-97 win, thereby giving the 76ers a 4-2 series victory.

With their playoff campaign reaching the second round, the 76ers will need more such performances from the 10-time All-Star against a formidable Miami Heat team.

Can James Harden and Joel Embiid lead Philadelphia 76ers to series win against Miami Heat?

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors - Game Four

The Miami Heat ended the regular season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. They have the likes of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker and Bam Adebayo, who are match-winners. They also have more role players, which makes them one of the deepest teams in the league.

Matching up against the Heat could be tough for any team in the league, but the Philadelphia 76ers have the players to beat them. They have James Harden, who is one of the most elite scorers in the game. Although he has not been in the best of form lately, there is no doubt he is a proven player in the league.

In his first few days with the 76ers, Harden was at his very best. He was able to make baskets with ease and also bring other teammates into play. Things looked good for him, but the former MVP lost his way after a good start, and his production took a massive dip.

Brodes Media @BrodesMedia Great pass by James Harden to Joel Embiid in the paint! He finishes and gets the and one! Great pass by James Harden to Joel Embiid in the paint! He finishes and gets the and one! https://t.co/HwNJcrzyfd

Now with the 76ers' campaign at a pivotal stage, Harden needs to deliver. He came to Philly in search of a championship, and if he wants to achieve that, the 32-year-old will have to step up.

Apart from Harden, the 76ers also have of the best centers in the league in Joel Embiid. The 28-year-old has been wrecking havoc across the league, and if he is put in the right positions, he can single-handedly win games.

Beating the Heat is going to be a difficult, but if James Harden and Joel Embiid are on song, the 76ers will fancy their chances.

