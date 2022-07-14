"He’s late for everything, then he gets punished and then he starts showing up on time" - NBA insider questions Anthony Davis' health record, thinks Lakers should consider trading him

The last time Anthony Davis was healthy for large stretches of a season, the LA Lakers captured the 2020 NBA title. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been consistently fit over the last two years, which is a huge reason why they haven’t performed as expected.

The Lakers are reportedly adamant that they will not trade the eight-time All-Star amid blistering trade talks involving Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, several analysts are urging the team to reconsider its stance due to AD’s health and often lack of effort to stay in shape.

Colin Cowherd, on his podcast, is pushing the Hollywood team to move Davis. He said:

“Anthony Davis, there’s always that guy who’s late to everything, it’s a narcissism thing that I’m more important than you. He’s late for everything, then he gets punished and then he starts showing up on time, briefly.”

Cowherd added:

“But who he is is a habitually late guy. We know who Anthony Davis is.”

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/rob-pelinka-la… Rob Pelinka spoke very highly of the work Anthony Davis has been putting in this offseason. Rob Pelinka spoke very highly of the work Anthony Davis has been putting in this offseason.lakersnation.com/rob-pelinka-la… https://t.co/EX3011eTAQ

He continued:

“AD, to prove a point, is gonna have a great first half and you move him at the deadline. You know he will not, off a great year, come back next offseason in great shape. He’s a habitually late guy.”

Even when he’s healthy, AD may not be good enough to help LeBron James carry the LA Lakers to another title. The Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies currently look more formidable than the Tinseltown unit.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“I can straight up trade Kyrie for Russ, Kevin Durant for Anthony Davis. It's a fair trade on both sides.”



lakersdaily.com/gilbert-arenas… Gilbert Arenas says the Lakers should trade for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant“I can straight up trade Kyrie for Russ, Kevin Durant for Anthony Davis. It's a fair trade on both sides.” Gilbert Arenas says the Lakers should trade for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant “I can straight up trade Kyrie for Russ, Kevin Durant for Anthony Davis. It's a fair trade on both sides.”lakersdaily.com/gilbert-arenas…

The Lakers, as presently constructed, may not have enough firepower to topple the defending champion Warriors. Golden State, in addition to its existing strength, will also have a healthy James Wiseman at the start of next season.

Dallas and Memphis, on paper at least, have retooled and are likely to once again be elite contenders in the West.

LA has retooled the supporting cast around Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. They are now younger and more athletic, but unless they solve Westbrook’s fit in the team, they may be doomed to another futile season.

Anthony Davis is already working on his game

Anthony Davis has been eagerly working on his shooting mechanics in the offseason. [Photo: Firstpost]

A few weeks after getting criticized for admitting he hasn’t touched a basketball since his last game with the Lakers, AD is hooping again. He has been working out with Chris Matthews, also known as "Lethal Shooter," to iron out his shooting mechanism.

Davis’ three-point shooting has regressed over the last four years. Last season, it dropped to 18.6%, which only added to the Lakers’ myriad of problems. LA will again be in trouble if AD doesn’t regain his normal shooting touch.

New head coach Darvin Ham called Davis the key to the LA Lakers’ success next season. Kevin Garnett believes AD can be an MVP-level player when healthy and engaged.

Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane Darvin Ham says keeping Anthony Davis healthy is the key and they have to have him available otherwise nothing is going to work Darvin Ham says keeping Anthony Davis healthy is the key and they have to have him available otherwise nothing is going to work

LeBron James will need the best version of Anthony Davis to make it to the playoffs. Without the skilled big man, they could be looking at another long offseason.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far