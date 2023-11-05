"He's out of league next year" - NBA analyst sounds alarm on James Harden's career after Clippers star's 'I am system' comments

James Harden is widely recognized as one of the most elite scorers the NBA has ever seen. From unguardable step-back three-pointers to elusive crossovers, he was a marvel to behold whenever he stepped on the court. However, things have been quite interesting as of late for the three-time scoring champion.

His time in the Philadelphia 76ers left much to be desired after spending two seasons with the team, coming up short in advancing past the second round. Harden's public slamming of general manager Daryl Morey increased tensions with the Sixers front office.

During the recent offseason, James Harden requested a trade out of Philadelphia and named the LA Clippers his preferred destination.

Finally, with the team of his choice, ex-Phoenix Suns general manager Ryan McDonough recently talked about Harden's situation with the Clippers and why it needs to work in LA given his reputation, as per The Herald article by Jeff Smith.

"I think one of the things that would be alarming is Harden goes through all of this, there is a lack of interest, he ends up in LA," McDonough said, "and without showing any remorse or self-reflection, his first comments are 'I am the system.' I think it has to work in LA, if it doesn't work, I think there's a chance that he's out of the league next year."

The Clippers guard has had a history of making trade requests dating back to his time with the Houston Rockets. His tenure with the Clippers will be an interesting one, given how he left things off with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Additionally, McDonough mentioned that James Harden's market right now is not what it was back then, as NBA teams are not lining up on the double whenever he becomes available.

James Harden sees a similarity in his situation between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets

Back when James Harden played for the Brooklyn Nets, he was alongside all-stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in what was considered one of the best offensive trios at the time. Things didn't pan out as Harden intended, but he still sees a similarity between his situation in Brooklyn and his upcoming tenure with the Clippers.

According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, the 10-time NBA All-Star acknowledges the elite offensive duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and what he can bring to the table.

"I was in a similar situation with Brooklyn," Harden said, "where you've got two guys that can score the basketball, create mismatches with defenses. So I'm fine on the basketball, off the basketball. Pick and roll, catching and shooting. We have some really good coaches. We have some really unselfish players."

It seems James Harden has no problem playing on or off-ball as long as it fits the style and system of the team. He considers the Clippers team as a collection of unselfish players who are locked in on the mission of winning.

The Clippers will be in an interesting scenario this season where they will have to manage the roles and chemistry of four all-stars, all on the same court together.