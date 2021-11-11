"He’s in this league for a reason" - Stephen Curry backs Andrew Wiggins to continue his fine form as the Golden State Warriors look to negotiate a tough run of games

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors extended their winning run to six games post their 123-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (November 10).

Andrew Wiggins tormented his former team with 35 points on the night, registering an excellent 73.7% field-goal shooting. The forward had 22 points on 9-of-9 shooting in the first half itself.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Andrew Wiggins had 22 points on 9/9 FG in the first half tonight, capped by THIS dunk on KAT. Seems like he gets up for games against his former team. Andrew Wiggins had 22 points on 9/9 FG in the first half tonight, capped by THIS dunk on KAT. Seems like he gets up for games against his former team. https://t.co/pd8b4goVBp

Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors leader, was quite impressed by Wiggins' showings. He showed his support for his teammate during the post-game press conference, saying the team is always there to encourage him to perform the way he did on Wednesday evening.

“That’s up to him. The player he wants to be every single night. He’s in this league for a reason. He’s on this team for a reason. So whatever he needs to find to get that motivation, we’re gonna have his back. We’re going to encourage him,” said Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors have had a relatively easy schedule to begin their 2021-22 NBA season with. They now have a tough run of fixtures ahead, starting Friday (November 12) when they take on the in-form Chicago Bulls at home.

It will be important for players like Andrew Wiggins to stay consistent during this stretch. The Golden State Warriors will look to strengthen their hold on the top spot in the Western Conference standings with some positive results in the coming weeks. Their current season win-loss record is 10-1, the best in the league.

Can Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors withstand the tough run of fixtures ahead?

Stephen Curry in action during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors have been at their lethal best to start the season. They have one of the most well-balanced squads in the league.

As of November 11th, the Warriors have the best net rating, defensive rating and points per game average. They are in the top three or top five of several other statistical categories as well.

Stephen Curry has been in sublime form, averaging 27.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He has been well supported by the likes of Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala. Their contributions have helped the Dubs compete well despite the absence of James Wiseman and Klay Thompson.

NBA @NBA 50 points for number 30.



The Chase Center crowd showing appreciation for Steph Curry 💯 50 points for number 30.The Chase Center crowd showing appreciation for Steph Curry 💯 https://t.co/MCNr57cAoU

The Golden State Warriors have had an easy schedule so far. However, no other team has been as consistent as them in the NBA, including several other championship rivals, who have had a similar schedule strength.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

These factors bode well for the Warriors as they brace themselves to face some of the best teams in the NBA. They have a settled lineup, the best team chemistry and several players who have struck top form and can help them carry on with their momentum. So it won't be surprising to see the Dubs endure the tough run of fixtures that awaits them moving forward.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra