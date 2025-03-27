"He's a liar": Stephen A. Smith unloads his frustration on LeBron James after viral Pat McAfee interview

LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith were involved in a viral confrontation earlier this month when the LA Lakers hosted the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena. Smith attended the game, and both figures made headlines after James confronted the analyst over his criticism of his son, Bronny.

James appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, during which he criticized Smith for their interaction, his remarks about Bronny and what James described as Smith being on a "Taylor Swift tour run." He accused Smith of continuing to discuss the topic despite initially claiming he did not want to address it.

However, Smith fired back during Wednesday’s episode of his show, calling James a liar.

"My issue is with LeBron James," Smith said. "I just want to say for the record, LeBron is full of it. And in this particular instance as it pertains to his son, he is a liar. He went on national television today and he lied again."

Smith reiterated that Bronny was not the subject of his remarks. Instead, he claimed he was criticizing the four-time MVP for putting his son in a situation where he would face heightened scrutiny.

Stephe A. Smith claims he never heard back from LeBron James' team after he was offered to appear on his show

Aside from his response to James, Smith revealed that he had been invited to appear on "The Shop," a show produced by LeBron James' media team.

According to Smith, Maverick Carter and Rich Paul had approached him in the past about making an appearance. He agreed but set two conditions: James had to be present, and nothing could be edited out.

Since making his request, however, Smith said he never heard back from James' producers.

"Crickets! Never heard from them since… I know Mav would put me on in a heartbeat. Rich Paul and the rest of the crew, all of them, in a heartbeat."

