"He's lighter than a white ni**a": Michael Porter Jr.’s racial identity questioned by rapper amid controversial debate over splitting rent with gf

This week, NBA forward Michael Porter Jr. went viral after indicating that he still splits rent payments with an ex-girlfriend. As Porter Jr. explained, he wanted his girlfriend at the time to pay half the rent so he knew she was with him for the right reasons. Ever since they broke up, he's continued to pay his half of the rent.

Ad

While discussing the situation on the latest installment of "It Is What It Is," rapper Cam'ron weighed in, bringing race into the equation.

"And to me, Michael Porter Jr. comes from that type of family," Cam'ron said on Friday. "Now, his brother don't necessarily say that, but he's, mad light skinned. We don't even know if he's fully black like that. You know what I'm saying? The n****s wild light-skinned, he's lighter than a white n****a."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The comments about Porter Jr. requiring girlfriends to pay half of the rent landed him criticism from several others besides just Cam'ron.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones, who was a guest on "It Is What It Is" this week, weighed in, saying that as a man, Michael Porter Jr. should take care of the rent.

So far, the Brooklyn Nets forward has yet to respond to the criticism.

Michael Porter Jr. lists Denver apartment for sale ahead of 2025-26 NBA season

After being traded to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, Michael Porter Jr. decided to list his Denver apartment for sale ahead of the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Ad

Realtor.com broke the news, indicating that the three-bedroom unit inside the Four Seasons Residences in Denver was listed for $5.25 million, $750,000 more than what the forward paid for in 2021.

The apartment, which Realtor.com notes was previously owned by architect Curtis Fentress, is described in the listing as:

"Walls of glass invite light to move across marble floors and polished surfaces, transforming the home throughout the day, while at night the city below becomes a glittering sea of lights.

Ad

"Two expansive covered balconies, framed by bespoke custom planters, extend the living spaces outward, framing both mountain vistas and urban horizons while preserving perfect privacy."

Additionally, according to the listing, the apartment has a primary bedroom suite with a massive closet and a "spa-like" bathroom.

With the former Denver forward looking for a fresh start in New York, it sounds like he's making the jump to The Big Apple a permanent one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.