"He's lighting the fire" - Steph Curry chuckles at Draymond Green's shocking claim about Warriors' title hopes

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry weighed in on teammate Draymond Green's bold assertion about the team's championship aspirations. Green, serving as part of TNT's broadcast team on Sunday ahead of the All-Star Game, confidently declared that the Warriors "are going to win the championship."

Ad

Steph Curry, who won the 2025 All-Star MVP for Shaq's Team OGs, addressed teammate Draymond Green's championship guarantee with a hint of amusement during his postgame press conference.

"I'm excited. I got Draymond on the telecast guaranteeing we're winning a championship. I love expectations and having something to play for, so he's lighting a fire for sure."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Green's bold championship prediction comes on the heels of the Golden State Warriors' recent acquisition of star player Jimmy Butler. Butler joined the Warriors at the trade deadline after a six-year stint with the Miami Heat, which ended with a tumultuous departure that included multiple suspensions amid a prolonged trade saga.

The Warriors since the acquisition of Butler have gone 3-1 in four games. They currently sit No. 10 in the highly contested Western Conference standings with a record of 28-27.

Ad

Steph Curry himself spoke highly of Butler's presence in the Bay Area. He asserted that with Butler every possession feels less hard.

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

Curry's numbers have also seen a boost. He has averaged 31 points, 5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, with a 45.8 field goal percentage and 37.9 3-point percentage in the four games he's played alongside Butler.

Ad

Butler's arrival has also brought a new dynamic to the Warriors' offense, which is no longer reliant on the 3-pointer. The team has attempted 110 free throws and made 92 in the four games since Butler joined, a significant increase.

His ability to score, rebound, assist, and defend has seamlessly complemented the Warriors' style of play. No wonder Draymond Green was bold enough to make his claims on the Warriors’ championship ambitions.

What's next for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors?

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors treated the basketball world to a spectacular All-Star Game at the Chase Center. Their attention will be turned back to the second half of the season, as teams prepare to make a last stand for the postseason.

Ad

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Source: Getty

The Warriors missed out on the postseason last year after they lost via the play-in to the Sacramento Kings, 118-94. They resume after the All-Star break with an away game against the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 21 followed by a home game against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.