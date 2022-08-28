“He’s like you when he can change directions … Split pick and rolls” - Andre Iguodala compares former #1 pick’s playing style to Dwyane Wade

Andre Iguodala compared Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards to Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. On "The Point Forward" podcast, Iguodala and Wade discussed the talent and skill the Timberwolves guard brings to the table. The former compared Edwards' ability to change direction and split pick and rolls like D-Wade. He said (via Clutch Points):

"The kid came at me full speed one time, and he did an in and out, and there's absolutely nothing I could do. I was like, it's time for me to wrap it up. He's like you when he can change those directions, and he can split pick and rolls. Like, he's explosive coming out of it. It's insane. All he needs is teeny two months of Miami basketball and it's over with."

Anthony Edwards and Dwyane Wade have similarities due to their body type, size and athleticism. As Iguodala mentioned, Edwards has also been sufficient in splitting pick and rolls and changing directions, something Wade was known for when playing.

Edwards was one of the most exciting talents, if not the most, out of the 2020 NBA draft. His physical attributes and build made him stand out. He is coming off a phenomenal sophomore season. He also made his NBA playoffs debut with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards showed glimpses of being a potent playoff performer for years. He led the T'Wolves in scoring during their first-round series loss, averaging 25.2 points per game. He shot 45% from the field, including 40% from the floor.

What's next for Anthony Edwards as he gears up for his 3rd NBA season?

Anthony Edwards will be vital to the Minnesota Timberwolves hopes of making a deep playoff run next season. They acquired All-Star Rudy Gobert. However, Edwards is one of their more reliable three-level scorers. Karl-Anthony Towns may see his production dip with the addition of Gobert.

The two centers must find their chemistry and sacrifice to make their tandem work. Edwards was the second-best scorer for Minnesota last season. He averaged 21.3 points per game. Edwards picked up his production in the postseason with KAT struggling. The Timberwolves can likely rely on him to do the same next season.

Making the All-Star game is likely one of Anthony Edwards' goals for next season. He has the upside to becoming a superstar in the NBA, and a phenomenal third year in the league could speed up that process.

Edited by Chad Marriott