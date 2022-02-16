“He’s like a little kid on Christmas, he’s got so many toys in the box, he doesn’t know which one to use” - Seth Greenberg praises Paolo Banchero, believes he could be the number one pick in the NBA draft

Duke Blue Devils freshman Paolo Banchero continues to have basketball fans around the world buzzing. Throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season, Banchero has been a popular topic of conversation. The talented freshman stands out on the court with his freakish combination of size, power and offensive firepower on the floor.

Listed at 6'10", 250 pounds, Banchero has the offensive versatility to beat opponents in a variety of ways. Since coming into the season as a potential candidate to be selected in the top three of the 2022 NBA Draft, Banchero has impressed enough throughout the year that many think he's got a chance to be the first player taken overall. Speaking previously on ESPN, college basketball expert Seth Greenberg gave Banchero a ringing endorsement when it comes to the ability he has on the basketball court.

"Well Paolo Banchero is just different, I mean he could be the number one pick in the Draft...he’s like a little kid on Christmas, he’s got so many toys in the box, he doesn’t know which one to use..."

Paolo Banchero making noise as an elite NBA Draft Prospect

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero has the attention of NBA teams

Throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season, Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero has had the basketball world buzzing. The 19-year-old forward continues to wow basketball fans with his ability to score from multiple areas on the floor. Banchero came into the preseason as a prospect that was expected to go somewhere near the top five of the 2022 NBA Draft. It didn't take long for Banchero to make his presence felt, as he's been putting up impressive production throughout the year and looks to be a potential offensive force at the NBA level.

With March Madness just around the corner, it's going to be important for Banchero and Duke to find their groove heading into the final stretch of the season. Duke has suffered a couple of tough losses throughout the year, but the team features a roster of talented players that could make the Blue Devils one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament.

Banchero has been a consistent offensive force for the Blue Devils throughout the 2021-22 season. Although the talented forward is known for his ability to put the ball in the basket, he's taken noticeable strides forward when it comes to his playmaking and rebounding ability as of late. If Banchero can continue to show that he has the potential to become a two-way asset at the next level, he's going to be a popular name when it comes to conversations of who deserves to be the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra