  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • "He's like an obsessive ex, he needs to move on" - NBA fans stunned as Luka Doncic shows Cowboys love on IG despite his Dallas trade saga

"He's like an obsessive ex, he needs to move on" - NBA fans stunned as Luka Doncic shows Cowboys love on IG despite his Dallas trade saga

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 15, 2025 01:30 GMT
NBA fans stunned as Luka Doncic shows Cowboys love on IG despite his Dallas trade saga. (Photos: IMAGN)
NBA fans stunned as Luka Doncic shows Cowboys love on IG despite his Dallas trade saga. (Photos: IMAGN)

Luka Doncic still has love for the Dallas Cowboys after sharing a reel of the team on his Instagram stories on Sunday. The move stunned some NBA fans since Doncic now plays for the LA Lakers after the Dallas Mavericks traded him last February.

Ad

In a post on his Instagram stories, Doncic shared the video of Brandon Aubrey hitting a 64-yard field goal to send the game against the New York Giants to overtime. Aubrey saved the Cowboys from an embarrassing loss after their defense allowed a touchdown with 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Luckily for the Cowboys, they pulled off the win in overtime, with Aubrey as the hero again. The placekicker came up clutch again by hitting a 46-yard field goal at the end of overtime to give Dallas the 40-37 win. It was also the Cowboys' first victory of the season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Some NBA fans, mostly LA Lakers fans, were stunned by Luka Doncic still supporting the Dallas Cowboys. Los Angeles has two NFL teams, the Chargers and Rams, and both are currently undefeated as of this writing.

Here are some of the best comments on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Despite growing up in Europe, Luka Doncic eventually developed a fondness for American football and began supporting the Dallas Cowboys. He attended multiple games over the years and still has love for the city. He spent six and a half seasons in Dallas before his shocking trade to the LA Lakers on Feb. 2.

No one from the Mavs informed Luka Doncic that he was traded

The Dallas Mavericks took a hit from almost everyone after they traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. General manager Nico Harrison became enemy number one, and a recent report by the Dallas Hoops Journal made a startling revelation. No one from the Mavs front office dared to inform Doncic that he was traded.

Ad
"The Dallas Mavericks didn’t tell Luka Doncic, she did," Tom Friend wrote. "Somebody had to call him, middle of the night or not, and it was Lara Beth Seager, Doncic's chief brand officer, business manager, big sister and shoulder to lean on, who let him know he was traded to the Lakers late, late on a February Saturday night. He thought it was a joke until it wasn't, which is when he threw and shattered his iPhone."

Doncic has since settled in Los Angeles, signing a three-year, $165 million extension with the Lakers this offseason. He also looked in great shape for Slovenia at the 2025 EuroBasket.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications