"He's like that all the time": Germany star rules out Luka Doncic's slimmed-down physique has made him different

Earlier this offseason, Luka Doncic shocked the world with his newly shredded physique. Many believed that shedding nearly 31 pounds would result in Doncic improving on the court. However, Franz Wagner was quick to shut down the narrative.Following the Germany–Slovenia 2025 EuroBasket semifinal, Wagner was asked whether Doncic’s slimmer version had changed his game in any way. Wagner explained that he didn’t notice any difference, saying Doncic was just as dominant in Wednesday’s matchup as he has always been.“He's like that all the time,” Wagner disclosed. “I see no difference, really. Extremely good player. If he got a little bit better, he might have, but it’s tough to tell with him.” Doncic revealed that he followed a strict regimen of intermittent fasting, high-intensity strength training, and cardio workouts to achieve his transformation. This shift in mindset came after reports suggested that the Dallas Mavericks’ front office questioned his conditioning and suggested he might never reach peak shape.Even if his slimmer frame did not bring obvious improvements, Luka Doncic still delivered a dominant performance. He recorded 39 points, seven assists and 10 rebounds, nearly leading Slovenia to an upset over the reigning world champions. Germany survived a major scare and ultimately secured a 99–91 victory, with Dennis Schroder and Wagner combining for 43 points to seal the win.Luka Doncic expresses dissatisfaction with officiating during EuroBasket quarterfinalsLuka Doncic was visibly frustrated during Slovenia’s quarterfinal clash with Germany. He repeatedly argued with the officials and even went viral on social media for making a money sign gesture early in the second half.After the game, Doncic openly criticized the officiating, pointing to a key moment that he believes swung the game. He was whistled for his fourth personal foul early in the third quarter, something he said had never happened to him before, and which he felt directly impacted Slovenia’s chances at pulling off an upset.&quot;I won't say anything,&quot; Doncic said in Slovenian. &quot;First, I got a technical two minutes into a game for yelling 'hello,' but OK. In a quarterfinal, that shouldn't happen, no matter what player you are. If you don't even get a warning first, then I don't know. But it's quarterfinal, fighting for semifinal, so I really don't know how they done that.&quot; &quot;I'd rather not talk about that because, I mean, it's better if I don't talk about it... because I got fourth foul at the start of the third so, that never happened before in my life.&quot;Even though Slovenia fell short, there were positives for Luka Doncic heading into his return to NBA action. He led the entire tournament with 34.7 points and 2.7 per game, ranked second in assists with 7.1, and was eighth in rebounds with 8.6 per game.