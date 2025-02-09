"He's a lion": Steve Kerr heaps praise on $112M star Jimmy Butler's impact on the Warriors

Steve Kerr praised Jimmy Butler and his personality, which instantly impacted the Golden State Warriors locker. The Dubs bounced back to winning ways after erasing a 21-point deficit to prop up a 132-111 win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

Butler had a solid debut with Golden State dropping 25 points on 7-12 shooting from the field and drawing enough fouls to get to the charity stripe 13 times. He made 11 free throws as the Warriors clawed their way back into the contest. Kerr was all smiles during the post-game presser and didn't mince words when calling Butler a lion'.

"Pretty fun having Jimmy on our team."

"I'm most impressed with his passing"

"He's a lion"

Butler was one of the blockbuster trades of this season's trade window as he inked a $112 million deal with the Bay Area outfit. In his introductory press conference, the 6x NBA All-Star made it clear that his objective with Steph Curry was to win a championship.

The win sees Jimmy Butler and the Warriors make the Top 10 with a 26-26 record. They still have some catching up to do if they intend to avoid the play-in this season

"This is a great choice": Jimmy Butler on playing with the Warriors

Minutes before the tip-off between the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, the introductory press conference saw Jimmy Butler make it clear that linking up with the California side was a "great choice".

“This is a great choice. The best part about everything (that came out) is I never say anything so nobody knows what is actually going on.”

It was well documented that Butler preferred a trade to the Phoenix Suns, even as the Warriors looked for a massive swing with a Curry-Kevin Durant reunion. However, that deal never materialized, leaving Butler and the Warriors to pick the former Miami Heat star instead.

