"He's the Lions version of Rasheed" - NBA fans amused over Za'Darius Smith rocking Pistons jersey for Detroit Lions debut game

After having the NBA's worst record last season, the Detroit Pistons seem to be turning things around. As they continue their hot start, one NFL player paid homage to a franchise legend.

Following an 8-1 start to the year, the Detroit Lions made a big addition at the trade deadline. They made upgrades on the defensive side of the field, acquiring Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns.

As Smith gets ready for his Lions debut, he paid respect to a Pistons great. He was seen arriving to the arena donning a Rasheed Wallace jersey.

After seeing Smith show love to his new city on Sunday, fans flooded the comment section with excitement.

The Lions acquired Smith in exchange for a pair of draft picks. This season, the three-time Pro Bowler has racked up five sacks in nine games.

Wallace spent a good portion of his NBA career in Detroit, becoming part of one of the most iconic starting lineups in history. In 2004, he helped deliver the franchise a championship after taking down the Kobe Bryant/Shaquille O'Neal LA Lakers.

Za'Darius Smith hoping to similar path as Rasheed Wallace with the Pistons

Za'Darius Smith picking Rasheed Wallace as the Pistons jersey to don is interesting for multiple reasons. Aside from comparisons for their play styles and physical appearance, the defensive end is hoping to have similar results in Detroit.

After starting his career with the Washington Bullets and Portland Trail Blazers, Wallace was traded twice in 2004. The first was to the Atlanta Hawks, where he'd play in just one game. He was then dealt to Detroit in a three-team deal.

On arriving with the Pistons, Wallace would provide an immediate boost. He quickly fit in with their hard-nosed style of play, instantly becoming the NBA's best defense. From there, the rag-tag group rallied to take down one of the game's greatest duos on the grandest stage.

Over the past few years, the Lions have quickly climbed the ranks in the NFL. With one of the league's best records, they will be aiming to contend in the NFC come playoff time.

With reaching the Super Bowl at the top of their aspirations, Smith will attempt to help the Lions achieve that goal. If he's able to do so in his first half-season in Detroit, it will mirror Wallace's early days with the Pistons. Only time will tell if the Lions' big swing gets them over the hump to being a true contender.

