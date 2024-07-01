"He's a little wild but he's talented"- George Karl shares thoughts on Nuggets' potential Russell Westbrook addition

Former Denver Nuggets and Hall of Fame coach George Karl has given his two cents on rumors linking the franchise to Russell Westbrook. The LA Clippers are reportedly shopping the former MVP. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Denver is among the rumored landing spots as the team is exploring avenues to land the veteran guard.

While many have expressed skepticism about Westbrook's fit, Karl thinks it might be a good move despite the player's 'wild' play.

"I enjoy the idea of Russell with the Nuggets!" Karl tweeted. "He’s a little wild but he’s talented, a leader and I love his heart to compete!!"

Westbrook opted into his $4 million player option instead of testing free agency. He was seemingly going to receive a veteran minimum contract at best, paving the path for him to opt in and make a bit more money.

His play has gradually declined over the past few seasons. 2023-24 was his worst in terms of production throughout his career as he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 45.4%, including 27.3% from 3. Westbrook lost his starting spot to James Harden early in the season and saw his playing time cut to a career-low 22.5 minutes per contest.

Why Russell Westbrook could be a solid pick up for Nuggets

Russell Westbrook will likely have fewer suitors because of the fit as he grows older and loses more of his athleticism and pace. However, the Nuggets appear to be one team that can use him with his limited skill set. They need a backup point guard after trading Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets as part of a salary dump move.

Westbrook could also compensate slightly for the losses of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown Jr. in consecutive free agencies. An integral part of their defense in the 2023 championship run and the 2024 conference semis run, KCP signed a three-year, $66 million deal with the Magic.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets lost another defensive guard and secondary playmaker/ball-handler a year ago in Bruce Brown Jr., who signed a $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers. Westbrook will likely have to replicate Brown's role on the team.

He wasn't necessarily an efficient perimeter shooter. However, Brown was solid at cutting off the ball, guarding the opposing team's best perimeter player, rebounding at a high level and providing scoring and playmaking at a respectable level.

The Nuggets don't rely on the 3-point shot as much. They have been one of the best paint-scoring teams in the past few years, so it would be easier for Westbrook to settle in under Michael Malone's schemes.

