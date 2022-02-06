“He’s had a lot of just inexplicable meltdowns” - Chris Broussard on James Harden’s playoff record

New reports have indicated that the Brooklyn Nets are open to trading James Harden, and rumours indicate that the Philadelphia 76ers are a potential destination for the star guard.

However, past rumors have also linked the Sixers to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, which analyst Chris Broussard believes is a smarter move for the 76ers.

With the Portland Trail Blazers already making moves that hint at a possible rebuild, rumors have arisen about multiple other Trail Blazers, including CJ McCollum.

If that is true, the Trail Blazers may also be willing to part ways with Lillard in a deal involving Ben Simmons, a rumor dating back to the start of the 2021-22 season.

"the Sixers don't believe they should have to give up more than a multi-time All-Star in Simmons to get a deal done before February 10th." The Philadelphia 76ers are not interested in giving up 'multiple valuable trade chips' for a disgruntled star in James Harden, @KyleNeubeck

Now that it seems Harden has been made available, Broussard argued on “The Odd Couple Podcast with Chris Broussard & Rob Harper” that Lillard would be a much better move for the 76ers. He said:

“We have all seen Harden have these playoff situations in which he just doesn’t play well. Right, and in big moments. He’s had a lot of just inexplicable meltdowns, if you will. Dame has had some bad games, but he has hit some clutch shots and has had some big games even though he has not gotten very far in the playoffs for the most part. I like Harden better as a player, but I am not sure I wouldn’t go, Dame.”

It remains to be seen if Lillard will even be available, as the star point guard has spoken openly about a willingness to stay in Portland. On the other hand, it's becoming more likely with each passing day that Harden will be on the move.

Both are great All-Star guards, and the 76ers would be happy to acquire either one. It will simply come down to who is available before the trade deadline arrives.

Who is a better fit for the 76ers, James Harden or Damian Lillard?

James Harden (left) and Damian Lillard (right) at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game

Both have struggled this season with their efficiency, but injuries have played a major role in their respective lackluster performances. However, between the two, they combine for 16 All-Star appearances and 13 All-NBA selections, so they will likely turn it around.

It’s hard to argue with either of their resumes. Both have averaged over 24 points and 6 assists per game throughout their careers, showing they each possess the ability to score while also creating for teammates.

James Harden has the edge in terms of passing, averaging over 10 assists twice in his career. But Lillard has performed more consistently from behind the arc, shooting 37% from three on 8.1 3PA per game in his career compared to Harden's 36% on 7.6 3PA per game.

1.) James Harden

2.) Damian Lillard

That's the list.

2 generational guards doing things no other active players in the nba are doing Active players that have multiple 60 point games:1.) James Harden2.) Damian LillardThat's the list.2 generational guards doing things no other active players in the nba are doing Active players that have multiple 60 point games:1.) James Harden 2.) Damian Lillard That's the list.2 generational guards doing things no other active players in the nba are doing 💪💪 https://t.co/EQUHp3MsaZ

Broussard does highlight some of Harden's awful playoff performances when his jump shot isn't falling. Often a heavy regular season workload has left Harden fatigued when the games matter most.

Lillard isn’t without his playoff issues, only making it out of the first round three times while being swept multiple others. He has made the second round twice, losing 4-1 both times.

He has also advanced to the Western Conference Finals once, but was swept. However, not all of the burden should rest on his shoulders, as he's often had to make incredible shots just to keep his team alive.

Ultimately, both are elite guards that would fit nicely with Joel Embiid and the 76ers. The 76ers need a guard capable of scoring from outside, while also being able to create for their teammates, a role both James Harden and Damian Lillard can perform at an elite level.

