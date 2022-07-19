“He’s not Luka Doncic or Donovan Mitchell” - Anonymous NBA source believes there is no upside for the Golden State Warriors to extend young sharpshooter’s contract

Golden State Warriors' rising star Jordan Poole had an incredible season that has earned him massive plaudits this summer from folks in the NBA. The youngster was critical to the Warriors' success this season by coming off the bench.

However, in a report by Jake Fischer of The Bleacher Report, an anonymous NBA source believes that Poole is not worth a max extension on a new contract deal. The source spoke about how Poole was a rotational player prior to this season and is not worth an exorbitant amount of money.

"'What's the upside in locking him in now?'" one team cap strategist told B/R. '"He's not Luka Doncic or Donovan Mitchell, who've proven they can carry a team. He's close. If he does it again, you pay him. But prior to this year he was a borderline rotation player," Fischer's report read.

Poole will play the 2022-23 season for the Warriors, where he will earn a shade under $4 million for the season. He will become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2023 and there has been talk of the franchise being ready to offer him a four-year deal worth $100 million.

That could be the best deal on the table for Poole even if another team offers him more money.

Should the Golden State Warriors offer the max extension to Poole?

Poole in action in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Five

Jordan Poole had a breakthrough season for the Golden State Warriors during the 2021-22 campaign. The guard played a pivotal role in the championship run by the franchise and has earned massive praise for it.

During the season, Poole averaged 18.6 points on better than 36% shooting from beyond the arc and nearly 45% from the field. The youngster held down the fort with Steph Curry earlier in the season during the absence of Klay Thompson for the Golden State Warriors. He recorded 18 games with 25 or more points during the regular season.

Jordan Poole stats without Stephen Curry



25.6 PPG

4.7 RPG

5.6 APG

0.6 SPG

0.3 BPG



42.8% FG

38.9% 3P

96.6% FT



Future Star. Jordan Poole stats without Stephen Curry25.6 PPG4.7 RPG5.6 APG0.6 SPG0.3 BPG42.8% FG38.9% 3P96.6% FTFuture Star. https://t.co/DnMA2zMYP7

Poole's most pivotal role throughout the season came towards the end of the campaign as Curry was out with an ankle injury and the Warriors were on the skid. However, Poole's performances almost single-handedly kept the Golden State Warriors afloat and from the danger of falling even further in the standings.

With that said, Jordan Poole is an excellent player who provides the Warriors with an offensive punch off the bench. However, the max extension might be too much unless he performs even better in the upcoming season and elevates the Warriors even more.

