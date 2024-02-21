"He’s lyin”: NBA fans mockingly call out Mikal Bridges’ ‘Want to stay here’ comments amid team dysfunction

Mikal Bridges has blossomed in Brooklyn since the Nets acquired him from the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant blockbuster trade. From being a 3-and-D specialist, he has become one of the NBA’s best two-way players. Bridges has even been pushing for an All-Star selection since coming to the Nets.

Leading into the NBA trade deadline, many speculated that the Nets could be willing to trade “Brooklyn Bridges” for the right price. The team, however, reportedly shunned offers for the versatile forward. Nets GM Sean Marks was adamant that the franchise would be building the roster around him.

After the All-Star weekend, Mikal Bridges was asked about the trade talks that relentlessly followed him. He told reporters that he didn’t want to leave particularly since the Nets are struggling.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) promptly reacted to his comments:

"He's lyin"

Mikal Bridges is used to a rebuilding team, which is why his comments make some sense. In his first two seasons with the Phoenix Suns, he went 53-102. He most likely would have experienced more losses if not for the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season. Bridges, however, was one of the Suns’ brightest spots, playing every game and giving it his best on both ends of the court.

The Nets were forced to acquiesce to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s trade demands last season. They may be stunned Bridges isn’t following that route despite the team struggling to even make the play-in tournament. Brooklyn is all-in on him and is building the franchise around him.

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly rebuffed considerable offers for Mikal Bridges

Considering how the Brooklyn Nets have struggled this season, most basketball fans thought they were going to be sellers at this year’s trade deadline. Several teams reportedly inquired about Mikal Bridges’ availability in a trade. The Memphis Grizzlies were rumored to have offered Brooklyn four first-round picks for the prized forward.

A few days after the rumors came out, Sean Marks told reporters that they were not answering calls about offers for the defensive ace. They have kept their stance that Bridges is going to be at the center of everything they do moving forward.

Recently, the Houston Rockets reportedly tried their luck to get Mikal Bridges. They were willing to return some of the draft capital that the Nets surrendered to acquire James Harden back in 2021. Still, Brooklyn refused to budge, asserting that they were in on Bridges for the long haul.

The Eastern Conference is stacked with some of the NBA’s best players leading their respective teams. The road to the finals coming from the East will have to pass through Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and other stars. Brooklyn may be confident that Mikal Bridges can reach their levels as the team will be leaning on him for success.