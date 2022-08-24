“He’s mad because Lebron owns raptors”,“Bro is talking twitter lingo irl lmao im dead” - Fans slam Scottie Barnes for mocking LeBron James’ fans' overwhelming reaction to seeing him in person

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes mocked LeBron James' fans for their overwhelming reactions and the love they have for the four-time champion. James recently appeared at The CrawsOver tournament in Seattle, where fans went into a frenzy after seeing him in their city.
Barnes pinpointed how one of the fans overreacted to James making a simple dunk during his pre-game routines. Here's what Barnes said during an online stream:
"Hey I want y'all to watch this next clip and tell me if the d**keating is crazy! Watch what the man does here, now, and they went crazy. No way, no way! He's d**keating with a hat on!"
Several fans on Twitter slammed Scottie Barnes for his comments as LeBron James was making an appearance among fans who were seeing him live in Seattle after 15 years. Some took to Twitter to troll the reigning Rookie of the Year. One fan wrote:
“He’s mad because Lebron owns raptors”
Another added:
“Bro is talking twitter lingo irl lmao im dead”
Here are some of the most hilarious reactions:
LeBron James continues to be in the limelight ahead of his 20th season
LeBron James has continued to be among the most marketable names among global athletes even at this stage of his career. His on-court consistency, longevity and business ventures off the court have helped him stay one of the most relevant NBA superstars.
The attention James has received during his pro-am tournament appearances in Los Angeles (Drew League) and Seattle (The CrawOver) is a testament to his popularity across all age groups. None of the other players in the league have probably had such overwhelming support.
LeBron James has been an influential figure and for him to show up to local gyms offers fans a chance to see him live, as normally they cannot afford hefty ticket prices of NBA arenas. Because of this, it doesn't come as a surprise to see fans going into a frenzy, as seeing LeBron in person could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many of them.
NBA fans will be hoping James makes more appearances in pro-am tournaments at this stage of his career. James also seems to enjoy the support, so it won't be surprising to see him participating in more pro-am tournaments over the next few offseasons.