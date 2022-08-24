“He’s mad because Lebron owns raptors”,“Bro is talking twitter lingo irl lmao im dead” - Fans slam Scottie Barnes for mocking LeBron James’ fans' overwhelming reaction to seeing him in person

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes mocked LeBron James' fans for their overwhelming reactions and the love they have for the four-time champion. James recently appeared at The CrawsOver tournament in Seattle, where fans went into a frenzy after seeing him in their city.

Barnes pinpointed how one of the fans overreacted to James making a simple dunk during his pre-game routines. Here's what Barnes said during an online stream:

"Hey I want y'all to watch this next clip and tell me if the d**keating is crazy! Watch what the man does here, now, and they went crazy. No way, no way! He's d**keating with a hat on!"

Several fans on Twitter slammed Scottie Barnes for his comments as LeBron James was making an appearance among fans who were seeing him live in Seattle after 15 years. Some took to Twitter to troll the reigning Rookie of the Year. One fan wrote:

“He’s mad because Lebron owns raptors”

Another added:

“Bro is talking twitter lingo irl lmao im dead”

Here are some of the most hilarious reactions:

🏀 @ballbeenlife1 @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital He mad niggas don’t act like this when they see him @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital He mad niggas don’t act like this when they see him 💀

Knowledge is K.I @knowledge_is_ki @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital If he think this dick riding he don’t want to see what grown men say about Jordan @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital If he think this dick riding he don’t want to see what grown men say about Jordan

iso @isowiz @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital wait until he figures out how his own fans act on twitter @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital wait until he figures out how his own fans act on twitter

Real Sturdy 🧠👁✊🏽 @KingSmoove009 @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital Scottie emotional because LeBron has that effect on fans . He wanna be able to have the same feeling. @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital Scottie emotional because LeBron has that effect on fans . He wanna be able to have the same feeling.

Shy @ShyGwalla @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital I'm with you on the fans doing too much sometime but bra it's "LeBron" he a megastar get yo game up get you some fans you sound like Skip Bayless lol @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital I'm with you on the fans doing too much sometime but bra it's "LeBron" he a megastar get yo game up get you some fans you sound like Skip Bayless lol

𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐞 @ronniefrom38th @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital bro mad he plays on the raptors and nobody cares about his except raptors fans 🤣 @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital bro mad he plays on the raptors and nobody cares about his except raptors fans 🤣

Dominic Stuckey @TheyCallMeD0M @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital You not allowed to have heroes anymore? If I was Scotty I would be careful LeBron killed more raptors than asteroids have. @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital You not allowed to have heroes anymore? If I was Scotty I would be careful LeBron killed more raptors than asteroids have.

Massacre X @humanoid_tyfoon @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital This a hater for you. Can't let people enjoy meeting an icon. These young niggas disrespectful without achieving anything really. @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital This a hater for you. Can't let people enjoy meeting an icon. These young niggas disrespectful without achieving anything really.

A.C. Slater @Donn_Slater @TheNBACentral



That guy is stoked to just see LeBron in person. Not the dunk. @AhnFireDigital Only been in the NBA one year and already he forgot what it was to be a fan and not a player.That guy is stoked to just see LeBron in person. Not the dunk. @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital Only been in the NBA one year and already he forgot what it was to be a fan and not a player. That guy is stoked to just see LeBron in person. Not the dunk.

FREE YSL @drinkwaternigga @TheNBACentral nigga just hating moving corny @AhnFireDigital Why Scottie barnes acting like seeing Lebron James play live for free is a everyday thing to come by ??nigga just hating moving corny @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital Why Scottie barnes acting like seeing Lebron James play live for free is a everyday thing to come by ??😭😭 nigga just hating moving corny

²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital I’d be salty af too if Bron crushed my skull throwing a ball at my face 100 mph @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital I’d be salty af too if Bron crushed my skull throwing a ball at my face 100 mph😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/2arsuABtou

splash da Goat @splashdagoat713 @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital Tell buddy grow up, mfs ain’t hoopin against bron like you. Most of then ain’t go that nba ticket money so this special from where I come from. Show some respect to guys like bron who paved the way. One day you will get this time of love when you just dribble the ball @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital Tell buddy grow up, mfs ain’t hoopin against bron like you. Most of then ain’t go that nba ticket money so this special from where I come from. Show some respect to guys like bron who paved the way. One day you will get this time of love when you just dribble the ball

HardtoBelieve @Leballtime @splashdagoat713 @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital The way he actin I don't picture him with this amount of fans fosho @splashdagoat713 @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital The way he actin I don't picture him with this amount of fans fosho

KM🇨🇦 @Kyle_Meunier9 @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital Bro if was that close to Lebron I’m doing the same thing @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital Bro if was that close to Lebron I’m doing the same thing

MVPascal @GoatedSiakam @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital Scottie cringe for this ngl respect LeBron and his fans @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital Scottie cringe for this ngl respect LeBron and his fans

LeBron James continues to be in the limelight ahead of his 20th season

LeBron James has continued to be among the most marketable names among global athletes even at this stage of his career. His on-court consistency, longevity and business ventures off the court have helped him stay one of the most relevant NBA superstars.

The attention James has received during his pro-am tournament appearances in Los Angeles (Drew League) and Seattle (The CrawOver) is a testament to his popularity across all age groups. None of the other players in the league have probably had such overwhelming support.

LeBron James has been an influential figure and for him to show up to local gyms offers fans a chance to see him live, as normally they cannot afford hefty ticket prices of NBA arenas. Because of this, it doesn't come as a surprise to see fans going into a frenzy, as seeing LeBron in person could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many of them.

NBA fans will be hoping James makes more appearances in pro-am tournaments at this stage of his career. James also seems to enjoy the support, so it won't be surprising to see him participating in more pro-am tournaments over the next few offseasons.

