"He's made the triple-double his calling card" – Shannon Sharpe defends Karl-Anthony Towns' take on Russell Westbrook's playing style

Russell Westbrook has continued to make waves of triple-doubles during his new tenure with the LA Lakers. But are they making the difference the team needs for wins, or is he just chasing statistics?

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves seems to think the latter.

In a recent video conversation between streamer Adin Ross and Towns, KAT said:

“He chases stats. But I think he’s a hell of a player, though. I don’t care what anyone says — you know how hard it is to get a triple-double? You know how hard it is? And he play hella hard. I just think that sometimes he plays too quick. He tries to do too much.”

Is Russell Westbrook chasing stats?

Russell Westbrook is the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles at 190. Westbrook passed Oscar Roberston’s 47-year record of 181 in a game against the Atlanta Hawks last season. Westbrook finished that game with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists.

Since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers this season, Westbrook, 33, has recorded six triple-doubles. He averages 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. That is the lowest points-per-game average for Westbrook since the 2009-10 season.

Not far from averaging a triple-double, one would assume the Lakers are benefiting from his presence. But with Los Angeles (16-18) standing ninth in the Western Conference, KAT's comments make sense.

Shannon Sharpe on Russell Westbrook

In a "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" video Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe outlined his agreement with KAT’s comments:

Westbrook is in his 14th season in the NBA. He is a nine-time All-Star who has led the league twice in scoring and three times in assists. The NBA selected him as one of its 75 best players in its history as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations.

However, Westbrook recently marked more than 400 consecutive games with at least one turnover. One wonders why Westbrook would not just take it easy for a game to break a statistical streak nobody would want.

Towns and Sharpe pointed out that Westbrook works hard for his triple-doubles, and as such the team falters to him overworking in unneeded areas. In outlining the relevant stats, their comments seem to be backed by evidence.

Can Westbrook turn around the narrative and become the effective force Los Angeles needs him to be?

Or will the team continue to suffer in not having an unselfish, team-focused player running point?

