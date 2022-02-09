"He's making a public push for the Lakers to make a major trade" - Chris Broussard's take on LeBron James' refusal to put Lakers on the same level as Bucks

LeBron James was very candid in his postgame press conference following the LA Lakers' 131-116 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. James told the media that his team is simply not at the Bucks' level.

Following James' comments, sports analyst Chris Broussard has now come out and suggested that it was a clear message from the superstar to the Lakers front office.

In a postgame interview after the Lakers' loss, LeBron was asked what it felt like playing against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Bucks. James did not hold back as he told reporters that this current Lakers squad is clearly not on the same level as the Bucks.

"It tells us we ain’t on their level. I could’ve told you that before the game started," James said.

In the most recent episode of "First Things First" on Fox Sports, Chris Broussard was shocked at what LeBron James said, and believes the four-time NBA champion was publicly telling the Lakers front office to make a trade before the trade deadline on February 10th.

"He’s smart and calculated in his interviews. Knowing that he’s ultra-competitive, I realized there was only one explanation for what he said last night. And that explanation is he is making a public push for the Lakers to make a major trade. That’s the only possible explanation for what he said," Broussard explained.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "I was absolutely, positively stunned. There's only one explanation for what LeBron said: he's making a public push for the Lakers to make a major trade. They've realized, 'We can't win with Russ.' So I'm going to propose Russell Westbrook for John Wall." — @Chris_Broussard "I was absolutely, positively stunned. There's only one explanation for what LeBron said: he's making a public push for the Lakers to make a major trade. They've realized, 'We can't win with Russ.' So I'm going to propose Russell Westbrook for John Wall." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/HOWcukZZ2a

Broussard also proposed that the Lakers should trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for John Wall. The NBA trade deadline is inching closer and it's important for the team's front office to make some moves to help James and the Lakers make the playoffs.

LeBron James losses duel with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James.

In what was one of the most anticipated matchups of the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visited the LA Lakers on Tuesday night. Giannis showed everyone why he's possibly the best player in the world today. He finished with 44 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Antetokounmpo shot the ball with high efficiency, missing just three shots all game. He also seemingly silenced any future debate around whether Anthony Davis is in the same league as him. The Lakers forward could only manage 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his team's loss.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:



44 Points

14 Rebounds

8 Assists

2 Blocks

85% FG

2/2 3PM



Unreal. Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:44 Points14 Rebounds8 Assists 2 Blocks85% FG2/2 3PMUnreal. https://t.co/HUySVxtAIk

Meanwhile, LeBron James continued his streak of scoring 25 points or more this season. He scored 27 points, adding five rebounds and eight assists. It was a tough night for the Lakers, as they were down by as many as 30 points during the game.

The Lakers' bench was able to trim the lead down to 10 points, but the Bucks were dominant late in the fourth quarter. The Lakers will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night before flying to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Nyland