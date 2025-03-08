"He's a master baiter" - Ex-Warriors guard accidentally drops slick NSFW praise on James Harden

On Wednesday, James Harden erupted for 50 points in th LA Clippers' win over the Detroit Pistons. Along with knocking down 14 of his 24 shots from the floor, Harden also notably shot 20 free throws.

Following the 50-point outing from the future Hall of Famer, former Golden State Warriors guard Gilbert Arenas and the rest of "Gil's Arena" crew discussed his play on the latest episode of the podcast.

While discussing Harden's ability to draw fouls and create contact, Arenas called him a baiter. In response, Arenas' podcast co-host, Josiah Johnson, decided to set the three-time All-Star up for a punchline.

In response to Arenas calling Harden a baiter, Johnson asked him if Harden was a novice baiter. In response, the former NBA guard dropped an accidental NSFW line that left everyone on set in stitches:

"He's a baiter." Arenas said. "Because he shoots so well, what are you going to do on him? You're going to be challenging all of his shots because you don't want him to get the ball off. He's going to bait you, do all that. ... He's a master baiter."

Check out the clip below:

According to StatMuse, Harden ranks tied for 11th all-time for average free throw attempts per game, with 8.2 FTA per game. He shares this spot with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Michael Jordan, who all averaged 8.2 FTA per game as well.

"Just says a lot about him," - Clippers coach Tyronn Lue praises James Harden for 50-point outing on the second leg of a back-to-back

While James Harden's 50-point outing on Wednesday was impressive enough, the fact that it came on the second leg of a back-to-back left an impression on coach Tyronn Lue.

Following Wednesday's game, Lue addressed the press, praising Harden, who is 35, for not only playing back-to-backs while the team hunts for a guaranteed playoff berth but also his willingness to play big minutes:

"To see him come out and score 50 on a back-to-back, at the age of 35, just says a lot about him. And competing every night and playing 38 minutes again on the back-to-back. But we needed every bit of it."

The 50-point game was the 24th for James Harden throughout his career but it was his first with the Clippers.

With the win, the Clippers sit in eighth place in the Western Conference, just one game behind the Warriors and Timberwolves, who are tied for sixth.

The team aim to extend their win streak to three on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings, with Harden looking to secure a guaranteed playoff berth while avoiding the play-in tournament.

