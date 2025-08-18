  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 18, 2025 02:23 GMT
"He's no Michael Jordan but he's great!" - NBA fans amused as LeBron James hypes Scottie Scheffler after thrilling golf BMW Championship win.

LeBron James, who has been spending his summer learning and playing golf, reacted to Scottie Scheffler’s dramatic win on Sunday in the 2025 BMW Championship. Trailing by four strokes heading into the finale, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world rallied to beat Robert MacIntyre by two strokes. As the sporting world celebrated the win, James tweeted his reaction on X (formerly Twitter).

The LA Lakers superstar called the four-time major champion “damn cold” and described Scheffler’s play as “crazy.” James’ tweet quickly elicited reactions from even non-golfing fans:

“He's no MJ, but he's great!”

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

One fan reacted:

The four-time NBA MVP announced his plan early last month to take up golf full-time this summer. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and other NBA players welcomed his decision to join the sport that many in the league have been hooked on. James, embracing a new sport, saw him reacting to Scheffler’s magical performance on Sunday.

James could not hold back praising the 2025 BMW champ. Scottie Scheffler had multiple awe-inspiring shots. His 82-foot chip in the 17th hole, described by ESPN as “the hardest in the final round,” was a clutch shot that won him the title.

Michael Jordan also played golf long before LeBron James took up the sport. Fans, who often compare the basketball greats, unsurprisingly dragged the Chicago Bulls great in their reactions to James’ tweet.

Jayson Tatum shared his thoughts on LeBron James playing golf

NBA stars have commented on LeBron James playing golf. A few, including Steph Curry, have ribbed the all-time leading scorer about his swing.

Last month, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum joined the fray. He had this to say after seeing the veteran spending time on the fairways:

"You know what, I’m just happy. I’m happy my guy’s out there. Probably been a long time coming. … We all probably looked like this when we first got out there. But, you know, hopefully he keeps practicing. And he’s only up from there.”
When asked about LeBron James’ swing, Jayson Tatum could not hold back a laugh before saying that James needs to “loosen up a bit.”

James could also learn a thing or two about how to improve his swing from Scottie Scheffler after the golfer’s dramatic come-from-behind win on Sunday.

