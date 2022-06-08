“He’s not necessarily high jacking the playoffs.… He is taking time away from talking about the Golden State Warriors” - NBA analyst believes LeBron James is trying to stay relevant with his comments on the Warriors, says he has that in common with Aaron Rodgers

LeBron James chose the Golden State Warriors as the team that he would play for among those that made the playoffs this season. His pick has sent the NBA world into a frenzy.

However, Keyshawn Johnson believes that James is far from joining the Warriors. The former NFL star stated that the "Kid from Akron" made the comment in an attempt to stay relevant amidst the finals.

He also drew comparisons between LeBron James and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is known to often grab headlines through his controversial statements, mostly pertaining to his career.

Speaking about the greatness of these two athletes, Keyshawn Johnson said on ESPN's KJM show that:

"He's talking about playing for the Golden State Warriors, whose in the championship the GSW, so you having this conversation and first thing we gonna do is, we're gonna talk about it.

"What do we do when Aaron Rodgers talks about something? What do we do? We talk about Aaron Rodgers because he said something, so LeBron James does have that in par with Aaron Rodgers.

"I don't think he is nowhere near as egregious as Aaron Rodgers when Rodgers does it, but he's a superstar."

This is not the first time that LeBron James has expressed his desire to play for the Warriors. He recently revealed that Steph Curry was one of the players that he would love to team up with.

Although the sight of seeing the two play together excites everyone who loves basketball, it is extremely unlikely.

Further speaking about LeBron James and his comments on joining the Warriors, Johnson said:

"He's not necessarily high jacking the playoffs so to speak, but we do know where he is at. We are talking about him, he is taking time away from talking about the GSW and Steph Curry and Draymond Green and Boston Celtics.

"We're mainly focused right now on this particular conversation about LeBron James wanting to join the GSW if he had his opportunity to, that would be the team that he would play for."

Complex Sports @ComplexSports



WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: LeBron says he would play for the Warriors over any team that was in the 2022 NBA playoffs.WATCH: bit.ly/3zn3s0a EXCLUSIVE: LeBron says he would play for the Warriors over any team that was in the 2022 NBA playoffs.WATCH: bit.ly/3zn3s0a https://t.co/kVKi7R0JPx

James has been making headlines even before he made his way into the NBA. However, he has been doing that due to his undying passion and hard work on the court.

Entering his 20th year, James has a lot more left in his tank. However, it will be interesting to see how he takes things ahead and draws an end to his glorious career in the NBA.

LeBron Factory @LeBronFactory



“Lebron James is the greatest ever” This OG needs to be protected at all costs.“Lebron James is the greatest ever” This OG needs to be protected at all costs.“Lebron James is the greatest ever”🐐 https://t.co/M1rgUxVTfm

Did LeBron James make the comment about the Warriors to stay in the news?

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

LeBron James has been busy since his season ended with the LA Lakers. He went on a vacation with his family and since then has been involved in many other commitments.

He recently made history by becoming the third NBA player to be recognized as a billionaire. James joins Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as the only basketball players on that list.

Along with making headlines financially, "King" James also co-produced the Netflix film "Hustle," where Adam Sandler plays the lead role.

Having done so much, James certainly does not need to make any comments to grab headlines. His stature is such that anything he says becomes a topic of debate.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Forbes estimates that LeBron James has officially become a billionaire Forbes estimates that LeBron James has officially become a billionaire 👑 https://t.co/OF7xXUBdii

James has great relationships with many players on the Warriors. Hence, when asked a question, it was an answer that he instantly gave.

James worked extremely hard to build a great reputation for himself. He is the biggest star in the NBA, which is why his comments are subject to scrutiny.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far