"He's never beating them allegations": NBA fans lose it over viral clip of Jaylen Brown struggling to dribble with his left hand

Jaylen Brown is regarded as one of the best shooting guards in the game today. Coming off an impressive season, the 26-year-old boasted impressive averages of 26.6 points per game (49.1% shooting, including 33.5% from 3-point range) and 6.9 rebounds. Moreover, Brown not only elevated his scoring compared to his past seasons but also remained efficient on the floor.

However, the 2x NBA All-Star had a disappointing Game 7 outing in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. He had 19 points (8-of-23 shooting, including 1-of-9 from 3-point range), 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Additionally, his turnover numbers were the most disappointing part of his stat line as he turned the ball over 8 times in the game.

Be that as it may, a new season is upon the Boston Celtics with a chance for redemption. Recently, a video was uploaded on X where it showed Jaylen Brown dribbling the basketball. From the video clip, Brown struggled a bit when he would dribble with his left hand.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The video sure enough received numerous reactions from NBA fans.

"He never beating them allegations, LMFAO."

Fan Reaction #1

Fan Reaction #2

Fan Reaction #3

Fan Reaction #4

Fan Reaction #5

Fan Reaction #6

Fan Reaction #7

Fan Reaction #8

The fan reactions all pointed out Brown's struggle in dribbling the ball with his left hand as they were of the notion that he would have fixed that in the offseason.

Despite that, Brown is primed for a big season following his huge five-year $303.7 million supermax extension with the Boston Celtics.

Jaylen Brown talks about leadership responsibilities in the upcoming 2023-24 season with the Boston Celtics

Following the departure of Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, and Robert Williams III, there are certainly a number of new faces in the Celtics team.

However, Jaylen Brown talked on NBC Sports Boston's "Celtics Media Day" about his determination to take on more leadership responsibilities.

"I always want to go with the flow of the team," Brown said. "We've always had a lot of voices going on in the locker room, and even last year, we had Grant, Blake, Smart -- all very vocal guys."

"So you don't want to overstep or say too much," Brown added, "but I think this year we've got more quieter guys, so I think there is some room for some voices to speak up. And I don't mind being one of them."

Alongside Jayson Tatum, the two Celtics stars are the core players of the franchise who are expected to lead the team toward prolonged success. They have the skills and the necessary pieces to accomplish a huge responsibility placed on them. Despite all of that, they still have to show it on the court, especially with the absence of Marcus Smart, that they are ready for what's being asked of a leader.

As the team continues to prepare for the upcoming regular season, the development of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is something to pay attention to, especially with how far they have come as NBA players.