  • “He's never going to get it done" - Draymond Green skeptical of Josh Allen’s chances of ending Bills’ title drought despite epic comeback

"He's never going to get it done" - Draymond Green skeptical of Josh Allen's chances of ending Bills' title drought despite epic comeback

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 13, 2025 04:02 GMT
An image of Draymond Green and Josh Allen
Draymond Green says that Josh Allen still isn't "the man" despite the Bills' comeback win over the Ravens. Credit: NBA/x, Allen/IG

Draymond Green has been on both ends of furious comeback in his basketball career. This past week, he witnessed an incredible rally in an NFL game, but it hasn't changed his opinion of the player that led it.

In an episode of his new podcast "Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football," the Golden State Warriors star was asked by co-host Jordan Schultz about his take on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Schultz was curious to know whether Green would hold Allen in higher regard after an incredible comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday.

"Just because he's a damn good quarterback, that doesn't make him the guy," Green told Schultz. "He's never going to get it done when it matters the most."
Though Green acknowledged the massive feat that Allen pulled off in the Bills' 41-40 victory over the Ravens, he refused to recognize the former MVP as "the guy" because of the time and place of the comeback win.

"I don't care how Herculean of a comeback effort you have at home in week one. He's never going to be the guy that's going to come out and win a championship," Green declared.

Green's skepticism could be rooted in the fact that, with Allen as the franchise player, the Bills have gone to the AFC championship game twice but fell short of booking a trip to the Super Bowl. Still, the former Wyoming Cowboys star has racked up individual awards, which include two All-Pro nods and three Pro Bowl selections.

It appears, though, that a certain four-time NBA champion will only give Allen unqualified praise once he hoists the Vince Lombardi trophy on the Super Bowl stage.

"Bron was winning games with Matthew Dellavedova": Draymond Green explains why LeBron James is his pick for GOAT

As for his own sport, Green has made it clear for a long time that LeBron James is his GOAT. In a recent livestream, Green doubled down on this opinion by comparing the supporting cast of James to that of Michael Jordan.

"MJ had Pippen, Bron was winning games with Matthew Delladova," Green argued. "That guy stinks, no disrespect.”

While Green never got to play against Jordan in his heyday, he has gone up against his good buddy James in four consecutive Finals series. For more reasons than one, Green's pick in the GOAT debate is not surprising at all.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
