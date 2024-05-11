"He's never gonna get the credit": NBA Analyst sparks debate on looming doubts over Kevin Durant’s legacy

Kevin Durant has compiled a remarkable NBA resume, with his two NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, one regular season MVP and four scoring titles. One would think that that list of accomplishments would cement any player's legacy as an all-time great.

But ESPN NBA analyst Zach Lowe sparked a debate as he asked on an appearance on ESPN's morning show "Get Up" if Durant's joining the already super-strong Golden State Warriors in 2016 would hurt his legacy in the long run.

"I sometimes wonder, was [going to the Warriors] the worst thing that happened to Kevin Durant? Because he went there, he won two titles, two Finals MVPs. No one’s gonna take that away from him. He’s never going to get the credit that those accomplishments would normally bestow on him because of how good the team was. I think he’s realized that.”

Lowe also wonders that if Durant had to do it again with the Warriors not an option, whether he would pick another option that was more sustainable.

Durant's failures in securing a championship with both the Brooklyn Nets (2019-2022) and the current Phoenix Suns team, built around him as the centerpiece, arguably carry more weight for his legacy. The frequent coaching changes (five coaches in six years) don't help either, raising questions about his ability to lead.

However, others contend that Durant's decision should not diminish his accomplishments. He played a pivotal role in elevating the Warriors to a level of dominance rarely witnessed before, and his individual performances in the Finals were nothing short of spectacular.

Kevin Durant and the Warriors: A Dominant Run in NBA History

Kevin Durant's arrival in Golden State in 2016 sent shockwaves through the NBA. Already an MVP with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014, Durant joined a Warriors team fresh off a historic regular season, boasting a record-breaking 73-9 record and anchored by stars like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

On paper, it was a superteam unlike any other, and on the court, it lived up to the immense hype.

The results were staggering. Kevin Durant and the Warriors went on a historic run, reaching the NBA Finals for five straight years, winning three championships in that span (2015, 2017, 2018). Their 2017 championship run saw them achieve a record-breaking 16-1 playoff record, a testament to their sheer dominance.

Durant played a major part in the Warriors success. He won Finals MVP twice (in 2017 and 2018), proving he could step up his game when it mattered most.

However, their reign wasn't without challenges. Injuries to key players like Thompson and Durant in the finals broke their chance of winning the 3-peat. The 2019 Finals loss to the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors marked the end of their dominance, with Durant leaving for the Brooklyn Nets shortly after.

However, one thing remains certain: Kevin Durant has cemented his legacy as a generational talent with a championship pedigree. The debate over whether Durant took the easy route to championships or maximized his potential on a title-contending team is subjective and may vary depending on who you ask.