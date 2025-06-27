"He's our Next Giannis" - Knicks fans react after using 2nd round pick on French forward with 7-foot-4 wingspan

New York Knicks fans were hyped after the team selected a French prospect in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft. The Knicks traded down to the 51st pick to draft Mohamed Diawara, who is a 6-foot-8 forward with an impressive 7-foot-4 wingspan.
New York initially owned the 50th selection, but they traded it to the LA Clippers in exchange for the 51st pick and the draft rights to Luka Mitrovic. Diawara currently plays for Cholet Basket in the LNB Elite, France's top-tier basketball league.
According to NBADraft.net's scouting report, Diawara has elite physical tools and offers defensive versatility. He can defend multiple positions, which is very valuable in the league at the moment, especially with how the OKC Thunder built their championship-winning squad.
New York Knicks fans reacted to their only pick in the draft, and they couldn't help but be intrigued by Mohamed Diawara's wingspan. Some even compared him to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is one of the best players in the world today.
