  "He's our Next Giannis" - Knicks fans react after using 2nd round pick on French forward with 7-foot-4 wingspan

"He's our Next Giannis" - Knicks fans react after using 2nd round pick on French forward with 7-foot-4 wingspan

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jun 27, 2025 02:27 GMT
Knicks fans react after using 2nd round pick on French forward with 7-foot-4 wingspan. (Photos: GETTY and IMAGN)
Knicks fans react after using 2nd round pick on French forward with 7-foot-4 wingspan. (Photos: GETTY and IMAGN)

New York Knicks fans were hyped after the team selected a French prospect in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft. The Knicks traded down to the 51st pick to draft Mohamed Diawara, who is a 6-foot-8 forward with an impressive 7-foot-4 wingspan.

New York initially owned the 50th selection, but they traded it to the LA Clippers in exchange for the 51st pick and the draft rights to Luka Mitrovic. Diawara currently plays for Cholet Basket in the LNB Elite, France's top-tier basketball league.

According to NBADraft.net's scouting report, Diawara has elite physical tools and offers defensive versatility. He can defend multiple positions, which is very valuable in the league at the moment, especially with how the OKC Thunder built their championship-winning squad.

New York Knicks fans reacted to their only pick in the draft, and they couldn't help but be intrigued by Mohamed Diawara's wingspan. Some even compared him to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is one of the best players in the world today.

Here are some of the best comments.

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

