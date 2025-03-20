"He's Nuggets Devourer": Lakers fans hype Luka Doncic as LA routs Jokic-less Denver

Luka Doncic led the LA Lakers to a 120-108 beatdown of the Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. The Slovenian erupted for 21 points in the first quarter to set the tone for the home team’s lopsided win.

Ad

He finished the game with 31 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the game, Lakers fans reacted to the superstar point guard’s performance:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“ONLY 3 QUARTERS. He’s Nuggets Devourer.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan added:

“Nah this dude on that Zion diet & starting to ball out…”

@Capsizing_ continued:

“All he needed was 3 quarters."

“KING OF NBA, FINALS RETURN COMING.”

@Luka77_x reacted:

“Who wants chicken nuggets? It's on the house”

In two games against the Denver Nuggets as a member of the LA Lakers, Luka Doncic has been lethal. He is averaging 31.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest when facing the Nuggets.

Ad

Doncic engineered a 14-2 blast to open the game on Wednesday. He had nine points and two assists to stake his team to an early lead it would never surrender. Denver adjusted its defense in the second quarter by putting a bigger defender on the point guard and crowding him.

Luka scored four points in the second period but his playmaking and presence remained invaluable for the LA Lakers. It took him 32 minutes to lead LA to a resounding win.

Ad

Luka Doncic plays well against the Denver Nuggets

Luka Doncic has been a thorn in the side of the Denver Nuggets since his days with the Dallas Mavericks. In 21 games against the Nuggets, he has averaged 27.5 PPG, 9.4 APG and 8.4 RPG. Doncic has three career triple-doubles when facing the Nikola Jokic-led team.

Despite his impressive numbers, Doncic is only 11-10 in games versus the Nuggets. The win on Wednesday pushed him past the .500 mark and allowed the Lakers to tie the season series against their rivals.

Luka Doncic has never faced the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. He will have a starring role for the LA Lakers if they meet in the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback