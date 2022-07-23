“He’s obviously running scared from me…My offer still stands, any time, any way shape or form you want it” - Skip Bayless calls out Draymond Green’s refusal to face him in a debate for fear of looking silly

Creating a resounding buzz in the NBA offseason has been the back-and-forth between Skip Bayless and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. “Dray” ripped the veteran sports show host on his podcast, but categorically refused to face the latter in a debate.

The Undisputed co-host understood Green’s refusal as an act of cowardice. Here’s what the Fox Sports analyst had to reply to the Warriors forward on his own podcast:

“‘Hey Draymond, let’s debate the shots you’ve fired at me.’ Of course, Draymond has ducked me. I’ve tried and failed to connect. He’s obviously running scared from me because he knows that I would chew up and spit out the points that he’s tried to make against me, that I would make him look silly. My offer still stands, Draymond.

“Any place, any time, any way shape, or form you want it, I am not bluffing. I am still ready if you are able.”

Before Bayless’ scathing retort, Draymond Green told the public that he’s only interested in analyzing basketball, not debating:

“No, I don’t wanna come on your show and debate. But if you wanna analyze the game of basketball and we come there and do that, I’d absolutely consider it…But if you wanna sit there and debate, I didn’t go to law school, brother. I don’t wanna come on your show and debate sports or debate anything else.”

Green further slammed Skip Bayless, even calling him a 'fool'.

“Quite frankly, there’s someone that’s never watched your show. And they may be flicking through the channels and see me on your show. And because they’ve never watched your show and they see me on your show, they may mistakenly take me for the fool as to suppose to knowing right away that you’re the fool!"

Skip Bayless isn’t the only sports analyst Draymond Green has called out. He has also criticized the likes of Nick Wright and Nick Friedell. However, his most vicious remarks have been reserved for Bayless.

This isn’t also the first time Bayless has challenged Green to a debate. But it seems like no such setup will happen based on what the Warriors star has been saying on his podcast.

Draymond Green and the new media

Draymond Green carefully wants to distinguish the old media from the new media. [Photo: NBC Sports]

Draymond Green’s new media idea has stirred the sports community. He has publicly stated that basketball fans are tired of the old narratives of sports analysts who don’t know the game.

Here’s the four-time All-Star on what the new media is all about:

“For me, the new media it’s very simple. It’s actually analyzing the game of basketball. It’s actually giving flowers when flowers is due. It’s being critical.

"It’s not just saying oh man Steph Curry was great and when he wasn’t great I’m not gonna speak on it, be very critical! But tell us the whole truth and break down why Steph Curry wasn’t great.”

The four-time champ has signed up for Turner Sports and The Volume for his work on NBA TNT and his podcast. He vehemently wants to be separated from the old media and yet ironically enough, both companies admitted to being part of the traditional media.

