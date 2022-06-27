"He’s been offered real stuff but I don’t exactly know what they are" - Zach Lowe gives an assessment of where the Brooklyn Nets stand with regards to 7x All-Star

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving and his future with the franchise continues to be unclear. Irving is inching ever closer to the deadline of June 29th to pick up his player-option and remain with the Nets for at least one more season.

According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the Brooklyn Nets have done their part and offered Irving a new contract. While the specifics of this contract aren't clear, there is a deal on the table for Irving to sign with the player-option being his alternative. Lowe indicated that the team has been open to and even pushing a long-term deal.

There have been numerous rumors of the Nets ownership and the front office offering their superstar guard a long-term contract but not necessarily a guaranteed one. There have also been other rumors about the Nets wanting Irving to pick up the player-option and prove to them that he will be available and reliable going forward.

The issue with Irving has been his unavailability as he has consistently missed games for the Brooklyn-based franchise. His performances when healthy and available to play, however, have never been questioned.

Should the Brooklyn Nets offer Irving a guaranteed long-term contract?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Irving is without question one of the best players in the game. His incredible handles and his marksmanship make him a tough player to guard as he can score at will against any defense. However, the baggage that Irving comes with has been an issue since leaving the Cavaliers following the 2017 season.

In the last five seasons, Kyrie Irving has played more than 60 regular-season games once. In his three seasons for Brooklyn, the superstar has played 30 games once. This has arguably been the only problem with Irving that has irked the Nets' front office and ownership.

StatMuse @statmuse Kyrie Irving in his 3 season with the Nets:



27.1 PPG

4.7 RPG

6.0 APG

1.4 SPG

49.0 FG%

40.6 3P%

92.0 FT%

6 playoff wins



Time to reunite with LeBron? Kyrie Irving in his 3 season with the Nets:27.1 PPG4.7 RPG6.0 APG1.4 SPG49.0 FG%40.6 3P%92.0 FT% 6 playoff winsTime to reunite with LeBron? https://t.co/yHNec2Vk6U

However, the catch for the Nets is the relationship between Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The duo are thick as thieves, and it is widely known that the biggest reason KD chose the Nets over the New York Knicks is because of Irving. Getting rid of Irving could possibly alienate Durant, and this is possibly the only reason why the Nets are trying to keep hold of the guard.

Either way, the Nets have to protect themselves and their investment. Guaranteeing a long-term contract for Irving while forking out nearly $250 million is a massive risk and given the team's progress over the last couple of years, it doesn't seem to be worth taking.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far