“He’s the older guy that looks in the mirror, and all he sees is a younger himself” - Shannon Sharpe on Russell Westbrook not acknowledging his bad performances

Russell Westbrook continues to be the scapegoat for the LA Lakers' poor run this season, as the Lakers' chances of making it to the play-in grows dimmer. The team is without Anthony Davis due to a foot injury that might see him miss the rest of the season. With LeBron James playing through a day-to-day knee injury, hoping to help the team get into the playoffs.

Westbrook put up a show in the Lakers' previous outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers and scored 24 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite that, he continues to turn the ball over, losing the ball seven times in the game against the 76ers. He still leads the league in turnovers, recording a total of 278 turnovers, seven more than Houston Rockets guard Trae Young.

The 9-time All-Star has been called out by Shannon Sharpe on the Undisputed show for continuously failing to own up to his shortcomings rather than making up excuses during his post-game interviews. He describes himself as the older guy that looks in the mirror and sees a younger version of himself.

"Russ is the guy, 'he's the older guy that looks in the mirror and all he sees is a younger himself'. Like, you know, your boy is still 28 got it going on, naah dude, you're 62."

Russell Westbrook, accused by Shannon Sharpe of not acknowledging his bad performances

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket past James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a 126-121 76ers win at Crypto.com Arena on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

In a post-game interview after the LA Lakers win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, when asked how he feels, the season has prepared him for what lies ahead. Russell Westbrook stated that "he lives for adversity" and ended by saying "there's nothing better than shutting people up."

Reacting to his post-game session, Shannon Sharpe accused the point guard of not acknowledging his poor performances and shrugging off his bad outings as normal. He also reiterated that a professional athlete is expected to play well for their resident teams and not expect to get a medal for it.

"Professional athletes are supposed to play well. I provide for my family, you're supposed to provide for your family, you don't get no cookies, no star for providing for your family, that's what you're supposed to do. Oh, I play well, you're supposed to play well Russ, it's that you play so bad and you won't accept it, you won't even acknowledge that you're playing bad."

Westbrook currently averages 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 72 appearances this season. This is his lowest ppg since his sophomore season eleven years ago.

