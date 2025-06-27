"He's the one that has to sign" - Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy doesn't beat around the bush on Jonathan Kuminga's free agency

Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. commented on Jonathan Kuminga's impending free agency. Kuminga will be a restricted agent this offseason, with several teams such as the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings already being linked as his potential suitors.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Dunleavy was asked about Kuminga's desire to remain in Golden State. He has had a tumultuous stint with the franchise, with Steve Kerr putting him in and out of the lineup. The fanbase is also divided on whether the Warriors should trade him or not.

"I think from his end, ultimately, he’s the one that has to sign the contract," Dunleavy said. "By him doing that, if it happens with us, it's reflective of his desire to be here."

Jonathan Kuminga is coming off an injury-filled campaign, going down with an ankle injury in January. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 47 games, starting in just 10 of them. He had a role off the bench before his unfortunate injury.

But during his absence, the Golden State Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler. Kuminga barely had a role under coach Steve Kerr, who was forced to use him in the postseason when Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry got injured in the first round and second round, respectively.

At just 22 years old, Kuminga still has a ton of potential that could be fulfilled if he leaves Golden State. If he signs with a different team in free agency, the Warriors could match the offer and bring him back. They could also let him walk for free or at least make it a sign-and-trade.

Jonathan Kuminga garnering interest from Heat and Kings

Jonathan Kuminga garnering interest from Heat and Kings. (Photo: IMAGN)

Jonathan Kuminga has a lot to prove after what happened last season with the Golden State Warriors. Kuminga will enter free agency as a restricted free agent, but a couple of teams have already shown interest in the 22-year-old forward from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the Miami Heat are looking at Kuminga as one of their options to bolster their roster after failing to acquire Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns. The Heat could have acquired Kuminga in the Jimmy Butler trade, but he wasn't included in the package.

Sam Amick of The Athletic added the Sacramento Kings as another suitor for Kuminga. The Kings don't lack scoring, but they are heading for a possible rebuild.

