"He's one of the smartest players I've played with" - Klay Thompson heaps praise on controversial teammate, asserts that Warriors 'respond like champions' despite a bad night or two

Klay Thompson believes teammate Draymond Green and the rest of the Golden State Warriors team will 'respond like champions' in Friday's Game 4. The Warriors are in the middle of one of their most difficult NBA Finals series against the Boston Celtics.

Down 2-1, the Dubs face a stern test ahead as they aim to avoid returning to San Francisco to play an elimination Game 5.

Here's what Thompson said about Draymond and the rest of the team's ability to bounce back ahead of Friday's Game 4 contest (via House of Highlights):

"Well, Draymond is here for a reason. We would not be the Warriors without Draymond. He is one of the best players I've ever played with, he's one of the smartest players I've ever played with, and all of us our human, we're not immune to a bad night or two. But I know one thing for sure, we respond like champions, and I know Draymond will come out and play his typical brand of ball."

Thompson continued:

"Very physcial, fast paced, talking trash and just being the 'Money Green' the Dubnation loves so much and has brought us to heights the franchise has never seen before. So, I'm excited, he's excited, the whole team is excited because we're here, and it's an incredible opportunity."

Golden State Warriors need more consistency from Klay Thompson and Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors have been a successful franchise in the last decade because of the consistency their big three - Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green - have displayed.

The Warriors weren't favored to make it to the NBA Finals this year. While Draymond played at an All-Star level, Thompson's return from injury also proved instrumental in how things panned out for the side in the 2022 playoffs.

The sharpshooting guard took his time to find his stride, but he hit the ground running once the postseason started. So far, one of the keys to the Warriors' successful run to the Finals has been the impact Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have had on their team's performance.

Curry averaged 25.9 points and 6.2 assists per game across the first three rounds, while Thompson bagged 19.8 points per contest. Green averaged 6.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and a block per match.

However, only Curry has carried his playoff form into the Finals. The two-time NBA MVP has managed 31.3 points and 2.7 steals per game, shooting at a 48/48/83 clip.

Thompson has scored 17 points on average but on a measly 34% shooting from the floor, including 32% from long range. Green has also struggled to produce the goods, averaging only five points per game on 26% field goal shooting.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have shown flashes of brilliance in the NBA Finals. They need to overcome their inconsistency to make a difference and help lead the Warriors to their fourth title in eight years.

Their experience should come in handy over the next few games, especially with the Warriors down 2-1, and the next match scheduled to be played on the road.

