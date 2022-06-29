"He's one of the Top 5 best players right now in the game in the world" - Former NBA player excited to link with Giannis Antetokounmpo for Greece national team at EuroBasket

Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a busy summer but not with the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo is expected to represent Greece in the upcoming EuroBasket in September. Former NBA and current Greece national team player Tyler Dorsey is excited to play with the two-time MVP.

Dorsey spoke with OPAP, the title sponsor of the Greece Basketball Federation (h/t Basket News), where he discussed his return to the national team. He was a second-round pick by the Atlanta Hawks in 2017. He played for the Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies during his brief NBA career.

"We're all here to represent the country with pride and try to win as many games as we can," Dorsey said. "That's our goal for the game on June 30th (FIBA qualifiers) — to get the win continuing to the summer looking forward to the EuroBasket."

Dorsey also discussed the importance of Antetokounmpo to the national team. "The Greek Freak" is unquestionably the best player in the national team, with Dorsey calling him one of the top five players in the world. Considering his success in the NBA, international accolades are conspicuous by their absence in his glittering resume.

"It's very important. He's one of the Top 5 best players right now in the game in the world," Dorsey said. "It's important to have him. Hopefully, he's coming for those games, and we can all see him there. Get the practice; get the work in to prepare for those games."

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece is one of the favorites to win the EuroBasket. They are in Group C with Croatia, Estonia, Great Britain, Italy and Ukraine. EuroBasket is scheduled to take place on Sept. 1-18 in four countries - Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany and Italy.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's busy summer

Giannis Antetokounmpo had to take an early offseason after the Milwaukee Bucks failed to defend their championship. The Bucks came up short against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Antetokounmpo was a one-man wrecking crew for the Bucks, but Khris Middleton's absence proved expensive for the defending champions.

"The Greek Freak" started his summer by taking his family to Los Angeles. The Antetokounmpos had dinner at Catch, with Giannis expressing his dislike for an expensive lifestyle. He then took his two sons, Liam and Maverick, to The Acropolis in Athens.

He proceeded to promote the movie "Rise," a Disney+ film about his family. It tells the story of how his parents, Charles and Vera, left Nigeria and moved to Greece. They raised their sons Thanasis, Giannis, Kostas and Alex, while facing the difficulties of being immigrants.

The four brothers subsequently became professional basketball players, with Thanasis and Giannis playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. Kostas also played in the NBA but is currently in Europe. Meanwhile, Alex is signed to the Toronto Raptors' G League affiliate.

