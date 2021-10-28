"He's been one of the worst players in the league" - Nick Wright calls out James Harden for his poor start to the 2021-22 NBA season

James Harden has had a really poor start to the 2021-22 NBA season, tallying 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists per game. He has shot a dismal 35% from the field and an underwhelming 33% from downtown, and his poor form has been a major factor in the Brooklyn Nets' slow start to the new campaign.

On the latest episode of basketball talk show 'First Things First', popular NBA analyst Nick Wright was quick to point out that James Harden has been one of the worst players in the league so far this season:

"The biggest story going on in the NBA right now is what's happening with James Harden. It's not that he's no longer an MVP candidate through 5 games, he's been one of the worst players in the league."

Fans and analysts believe the reduction in James Harden's free-throw numbers has been a major factor in his dip in form. Since the rule change, Harden has been averaging career-low free throw attempts per game. Officiating has become tougher, and it looks like James Harden will have to change his game accordingly.

The Brooklyn Nets will need James Harden to be at his best if they are to contend for a title

James Harden during Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have started the season 2-3, losing winnable games against the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat. They have faced some strong opponents, but very few would have predicted that Steve Nash's side would start the season with a losing record five games in.

Starting point guard James Harden has been a major culprit, looking like a shadow of his former self. His shots are not landing and he is not getting the calls he used to get in the paint earlier. He has done a fine job carrying out the role of a playmaker, but he severely lacked in other areas.

If the Brooklyn Nets are to contend for a championship in the ongoing season in Kyrie Irving's absence, James Harden will shake off his poor form and return to 2018 MVP levels. Harden pinned the blame on the lack of pickup basketball when asked about his poor numbers recently:

"As much as I want to get back to 30s and 40s points, I can't do that. As much as I want to, as much as I would love to, I didn't have any opportunities to play pickup. It was all rehab."

Harden will quickly have to get used to the new rules, or the Brooklyn Nets could end up underperforming for another season.

