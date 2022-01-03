"He’s so physically-gifted. His talent is on a level like Amar’e" - Sierra Canyon High School head coach Andre Chevalier reserves high praise for Bronny James

Bronny James is slowly getting the kind of media attention that followed his basketball superstar father LeBron James back in the King’s high school days. Unfair or not, King James' hopes of his son joining him in the NBA are putting Bronny Jr. in the center of the spotlight. Fortunately, the young James has the budding basketball chops to welcome the limelight.

Andy Chevalier, who coaches the Sierra Canyon High School basketball team where Bronny James plays, has great hopes for James Jr. in basketball. In an interview with The Uninterrupted, Chevalier compared the youngster to one of the most explosive NBA players who jumped from prep to the pro league.

"He’s so physically-gifted. His talent is on a level like Amar’e [Stoudemire]."

Amar’e Stoudemire was drafted by the Phoenix Suns as the 9th overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft. He was only 20 years old when he entered the pro league after his stint with Cypress Creek High School. The ultra-athletic power forward/center immediately grabbed headlines with his rim-rattling dunks.

Bronny James is decidedly smaller and a little shorter than the former NBA All-Star. James Jr. is only 6’3 and plays combo guard. It is the young James’ ability to get off the floor and play bigger than his height that reminds Chevalier of Stoudemire.

The junior guard from Sierra Canyon, at this point, still has plenty to improve on. Recent college recruiting reports consider him a top 30 prospect. But as the eldest son of probably the greatest ever to play basketball, Bronny James is getting the kind of attention that’s reserved for the best college players.

LeBron James has made no secret of his desire to see Bronny James in the NBA. If that is to happen at the soonest possible time, the NBA ruling on drafting high school players has to change. James Jr. also has to make the jump from prep to the pro league the way his father and Amar’e Stoudemire once did.

Will the basketball world eventually see LeBron James and Bronny James in the NBA?

A lot can still happen, so figuring out what the future holds, at least after Bronny James’ senior year in high school, will only just be pure speculation. LeBron James himself is in wait-and-see mode until a few things get clearer.

One of the biggest stumbling blocks that the father and son will have to overcome is the ban on drafting high school players. The NBA and the NBPA have implemented the rule since 2005. However, things could dramatically change this year. There are potential changes that could affect Bronny James’ future as an NBA player or as a college standout.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement is in effect until the 2023-24 season. But if there is a new agreement that could be made between the NBA and the NBPA, the drafting age could be lowered to 18 for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. LeBron James‘ contract runs through 2023 -- when his son, Bronny, graduates high school and could have option to enter the NBA Draft if the league and NBPA change the high school-to-pro rule. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… LeBron James‘ contract runs through 2023 -- when his son, Bronny, graduates high school and could have option to enter the NBA Draft if the league and NBPA change the high school-to-pro rule. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is a major fan of pushing for the league to go back to drafting high school players. Again, the next two years will be crucial in figuring out if we’ll see a LeBron and Bronny James sooner rather than later.

