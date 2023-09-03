"He's not out on the pitch with the real ones" - Jimmy Butler taunts J Balvin for pulling cheap gimmick during a futsal game

After an amazing postseason run in 2023, Jimmy Butler is taking some well-deserved time off. Despite losing in the Finals against the Denver Nuggets, he is keeping busy by indulging in various activities. In addition to his training camps, Jimmy Butler was recently spotted hanging out with Colombian singer J Balvin.

In the Miami Heat guard's Instagram stories, he uploaded a video of him playing some futsal with the singer. The video was re-uploaded by an NBA fan on X. From the video itself, Butler is seen doing some friendly banter with J Balvin.

"I hope he got you chilling on the sideline," Butler said. "He's not out here on the pitch with the real ones."

Outside of futsal, the two were even seen playing pick-up basketball in New York, as per DJ Akademiks' Instagram account. Besides basketball, both Jimmy Butler and J Balvin even went on to have lunch together alongside their friends.

Before the start of the NBA season, the Heat guard looks to be making sure that he maximizes his vacation to the fullest.

Footballer Neymar on his friendship with Jimmy Butler

When it comes to football, Jimmy Butler is no stranger to playing the sport himself as he has been known to be close friends with Brazillian football star Neymar.

In a New York Times article written by Marc Stein, Neymar talked about his friendship with the Miami Heat guard.

"Jimmy has a big heart," Neymar said. "Our friendship is based on sincerity and honesty. He is shy and at the same time, his fun side is what makes him different."

Back in 2018, Butler even posted a hilarious video of himself trying to imitate Neymar's moves while donning his football jersey.

The two have been spotted together either through playing football together or by simply hanging out.

Jimmy Butler celebrates Messi's arrival in Miami

With the arrival of Lionel Messi on Inter Miami CF, Jimmy Butler talked about his excitement for the footballer playing in Miami, as per ESPN's Nick Friedell.

"Obviously, he is one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game," Butler said. "I'm so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that caliber here. I'm so excited for the city of Miami in so many different ways."

"Now that he is here," Butler added, "I think all the football/soccer fans from all over the world are going to come here and get an opportunity to watch him compete. I'm glad he is here."

Despite the difference in sports, Butler acknowledges the greatness of Lionel Messi, especially with his respect and appreciation for football in general.

