"He's not playing basketball": Jalen Brunson hilariously mocks Josh Hart, says 'he only runs around' 

The New York Knicks won a crucial game, spearheaded by Jalen Brunson, against the formidable Boston Celtics, winning 118-109 in the NBA's five-game lineup of Thursday night.

Jalen Brunson notched a game-high 39 points, with two rebounds and four assists on 15-of-23 shooting from the field, including 6-of-11 from the 3-point line and 3-of-5 from the free throw line.

After the game, Brunson was asked about Josh Hart's pre-game comments amid his lack of defense, to which Brunson humorously responded with:

"He just runs around and decides to do something. He's not playing basketball."

It wasn't just Brunson's brilliance that prevented the Knicks from being swept in the season series. Teammate Josh Hart also played a significant role, showcasing his skills across the court. He achieved a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds, along with five assists and a steal. Hart's performance included shooting 7-of-15 from the field and making 1-of-4 from the 3-point line.

Jalen Brunson and New York Knicks gain momentum heading into 2024 NBA Playoffs

A day after securing a playoff berth, the Knicks (48-32) narrowed the gap to one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks (49-31) for the second seed. Both teams are left with two games each.

For New York to secure the second seed, they must triumph in both matchups and rely on the Bucks to falter in their games against Oklahoma City and Orlando, as Milwaukee holds the advantage in the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Even though they already secured home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, the Celtics fielded their top eight players. With the Knicks holding a commanding 29-point lead, Boston coach Joe Mazzulla opted to start the fourth quarter with an entirely reserve unit.

Brunson's night concluded with a quarter remaining as New York thwarted Boston's attempt at sweeping its Atlantic Division rival for the season.

The Knicks held a narrow 47-45 lead in the second quarter before embarking on a remarkable 17-point surge, contributing to a halftime-closing 22-3 run in the final 6 1/2 minutes, establishing a commanding 69-48 advantage.

Brunson played a pivotal role in extending New York's lead to as much as 31 points. The All-Star guard elevated his performance significantly in the third quarter, amassing 21 points on an impressive 8-of-10 shooting display.

This was his fifth straight 35 points or more game, which included back-to-back 40 points or more against the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks, both in wins and have gone 4-1 in their previous five outings.