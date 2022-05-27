“He’s playing for this franchise that is just a total mess” - NBA analyst not interested in talking about the LA Lakers, says former COTY shouldn’t be on the list for the coaching job

The LA Lakers continue their search for a head coach to replace the 2020 NBA championship-winning Frank Vogel. A new player on the scene for potential candidates for the position has emerged.

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers has been mentioned as a possible successor. While Rivers is still Philadelphia's coach, many think that his consideration as a replacement for Vogel seems out of place for the Lakers' front office.

One such person who finds Rivers' name listed as the potential Lakers coach is NBA analyst Nick Wright. On his podcast, "What's Wright with Nick," he declared his lack of interest in discussing the franchise in its current form. He also questioned the possible recruitment of the 76ers coach by the Lakers.

"I am not interested in talking about the Lakers in their present form," Wright said. "The idea that Doc Rivers is even on the list. Doc Rivers has a job, and why do you want Doc Rivers?"

The search for a new Lakers coach has been ridiculed and turned into a circus show. Most coaches in the league have been rumored to be connected with the job.

Nick Wright expressed his displeasure in witnessing LeBron James making his 18th All-NBA with the current LA Lakers team

LeBron James (left) of the LA Lakers talks with Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns following an NBA game on April 05, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.

LeBron James made his 18th career All-NBA team selection, having only missed the selection during his rookie season. He was recently selected to the All-NBA third team alongside Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Nick Wright expressed his disappointment that James plays for such a weak Lakers team having just recorded his 18th All-NBA selection.

"And then Phil Jackson advising him to keep Russ (Westbrook), I don't like any of it," Wright said. "I don't like that LeBron James just made his record 18th All-NBA team and he's playing for this franchise that is just a total mess. You call him LeGM, you put it in the rundown because people expect me to talk Lakers. I am not interested in talking Lakers."

nick wright @getnickwright



sprtspod.fox/Ep22_Nick Here’s today’s @WhatsWrightShow . We do all the NBA playoff stuff, then discuss the events in Texas, big picture and little picture, for the final 15 minutes. I hope you listen to the last part. Here’s today’s @WhatsWrightShow. We do all the NBA playoff stuff, then discuss the events in Texas, big picture and little picture, for the final 15 minutes. I hope you listen to the last part. sprtspod.fox/Ep22_Nick

He also made his distaste for former Lakers coach Phil Jackson advising the front office to retain Russell Westbrook. All of this, he said, are reasons why he does not want to speak about the franchise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein