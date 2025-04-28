"He's playing like he's 27" - Celtics fans hyped after Al Horford's latest blocks milestone

Al Horford of the Boston Celtics made history in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Horford entered the top 15 of the NBA's all-time leaders in postseason blocks. Celtics fans were hyped after learning about the veteran's latest accomplishment.

Horford finished Game 4 with six points, six rebounds, two assists and five blocks. He moved past Pau Gasol in the all-time playoff blocks list with 234 and counting. If the Celtics have another run to the NBA Finals, he could pass other legends and even move into the top 11.

Julius Erving, Dwight Howard, Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo are next on the list, all of whom are Hall of Famers. It puts Horford into an elite category, showing how consistent he has been in his entire career.

Boston Celtics fans were very hyped and happy to see Al Horford continuing his excellent service to the franchise. Horford is currently in his seventh season in Boston and his 18th year in the NBA.

"Al drank some secret sh*t before the game and now he’s playing like he's 27," a fan wrote.

"HE'S JUST LIKE THAT," one fan commented.

"38 years old doing this btw," another fan remarked.

"Another impressive milestone in his playoff career!" a fan lauded.

"I am McLovin this Unc Al energy," one fan quipped.

"I don’t think Horford’s play gets as much recognition as it should," another fan claimed.

Al Horford stepped up defensively as he continued to start for the Celtics. Jrue Holiday missed his second straight game due to a hamstring injury. Horford also made history as the second player aged 38 years or older to record five or more blocks in the game, joining the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Joe Mazzulla praises Al Horford for stepping up defensively in Game 4

At the age of 38, Al Horford is in the twilight of his career but continues to provide excellent minutes for the defending champions. Coach Joe Mazzulla had nothing but praise for his veteran big man for stepping up his game, especially on the defensive end.

"Multiple block shots, being in the paint, helping alter shooters," Mazzulla said. "There should be a separate stat sheet for guys like him for all the stuff that he does. Got offensive rebounds for us in the fourth quarter. Just an unbelievable competitor, made all the necessary plays to help us win."

With their 107-98 win, the Boston Celtics head home with a 3-1 series lead and a shot at closing the series in Game 5 in front of their fans.

