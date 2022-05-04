“He’s playing like he’s starving of hungry or something” - Kendrick Perkins in awe of 2-time MVP’s willpower and desire on the court

Analyst Kendrick Perkins has never been shy about praising some of the NBA's top players. The former player is of the top personalities in basketball, known for his charisma and thorough breakdown of what's going on around the league.

Fans and analysts have been buzzing about Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game 1 performance. Going up against the daunting Boston Celtics defense, the forward looked like the most dominant basketball player in the world.

On ESPN's "Swagu & Perk," Perkins talked about how impressive Giannis has been, including in Milwaukee's 101-89 Game 1 victory. Antetokounmpo finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Perkins said he believes everyone is underrating how good Giannis has been, including himself:

“He’s playing like he’s starving of hungry or something.”

Kendrick Perkins praises Game 1 performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo

On ESPN, Kendrick Perkins went into depth about how impressive Giannis Antetokounmpo has been, despite coming off an NBA championship. Perkins praised Giannis for his mentality, saying he looks like a player who hasn't even won a championship yet. The Bucks forward is starting to cement himself as one of the best players in the world, if he hasn't already.

Antetokounmpo has been absolutely sensational throughout the season. As the year has progressed, the forward's game has only continued to become more dominant on both sides of the floor.

After a remarkable performance in Game 1 on the road, Giannis and the Bucks have quickly found themselves getting back home court advantage in the series against the Celtics.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world.

Third-seeded Milwaukee will try to take a commanding 2-0 lead with Game 2 on Tuesday in Boston.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% in the playoffs.

The Bucks will continue to rely on Antetokounmpo with forward Khris Middleton out with an MCL sprain. Antetokounmpo has led Milwaukee to four straight playoff wins without his running mate. The Bucks ousted the sixth-seeded Chicago Bulls in five games in the first round.

In last season's playoffs, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.2 ppg, 12.8 rpg and 5.1 apg while leading Milwaukee to the championship. Antetokounmpo was named the Finals MVP as the Bucks topped the Phoenix Suns in six games.

The Greek Freak is in the prime of is career. Antetokounmpo, who is in his seventh season, will turn 28 in December.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein