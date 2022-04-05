"He's probably got that LeBron James syndrome" - Magic Johnson makes a case for Giannis Antetokounmpo winning NBA MVP award

The 2022 NBA MVP contest has been fierce. Top candidates Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have seemingly put on a show every night. According to Sportsbooks, Jokic is the favorite to win, with Embiid next and Antetokounmpo third likely to win.

After Giannis' 44 points in a 120-119 overtime win Thursday against the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets, the basketball community rallied around Antetokounmpo. They proclaimed the Greek Freak as the league's best player and a deserving candidate for the MVP award. That's reflected in his odds of winning according to sportsbooks.

On ESPN's "First Take," Magic Johnson spoke about Antetokounmpo's case for the MVP award. He declared that the 27-year old could win the award every year. Johnson compared Antetokounmpo to LA Lakers forward LeBron James. Johnson said Giannis has "LeBron James syndrome," where voters choose someone else just so he doesn't dominate the award.

"Giannis could win it every year," Johnson said. "He's probably got that LeBron James syndrome where we gotta pick somebody else, because he's so great."

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo having his best season yet

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks in action against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on Thursday in New York City.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokoumpo has been a sensation all season. He started off the season on a high, posting 32 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in the Bucks' blowout 127-104 win against the Brooklyn Nets on opening night.

He scored a season-high 50 points (tied for second best in his career) in a 128-119 victory against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 15. He's currently the league's third-highest scoring leader (30.1 points per game), closely behind Joel Embiid (30.2) and LeBron James (30.3).

The four-time All-Defensive first-team player could also be named the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year. He is a strong contender for MVP and could win the scoring leader award. He will be leading his team to the playoffs and stands a chance to win the championship back-to-back.

