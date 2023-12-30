Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the star for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, scoring 40 points, including 17 in the third quarter. They beat the Denver Nuggets 119-93, snapping their six-game winning streak, with Gilgeous-Alexander earning praise from Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Chet Holmgren also had a strong performance, finishing with 24 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander's dominant third quarter was a critical factor in the Thunder's win. He scored 17 points, half the points the team scored in that quarter, helping them pull away from the Nuggets. He made 15 of his 23 field goal attempts and seven of his nine free throw attempts.

Jokic showered high praise on Gilgeous-Alexander, calling him "a problem in this league", acknowledging his strong performance and difficulty of defending him. The Thunder's win moved them away from the Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference, improving to 21-9 on the season.

Oklahoma City Thunder's flying start to the season: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerges as MVP candidate

The Oklahoma City Thunder has had a solid start to the season, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading their charge.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been a critical figure in their success, showcasing his exceptional skills and talent on the court, averaging 31 points, six rebounds, and six assists per game.

He has had several standout performances, including a 36-point, 8-assist, 7-rebound game against the New York Knicks on Dec. 27. Gilgeous-Alexander's historical numbers and stats have been impressive, and he has been a driving force behind the Thunder's success this season.

Their strong performance has been a pleasant surprise, with a young core, winning eight of their last 10 games. This season has been a significant improvement for the franchise, with their success being a topic of discussion, considering that they're a small market franchise with a superstar calibre player playing like an MVP.