"He's proving to be more than just a name and impacts the game positively" - NBA scout praises Bronny James' improvement, asserts he has poise for his age

Bronny James has been turning heads this summer, especially with his recent performance at Nike's Peach Jam. James averaged 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists in six games, and NBA scouts are starting to notice the youngster's talents.

Yahoo! Sports' Krysten Peek spoke to a couple of NBA scouts at Peach Jam. One scout was very impressed with James' poise and consistency. The 17-year-old Sierra Canyon High School player is known for his defense, which could be his ticket to the pros.

"The most impressive thing about Bronny at this age is his poise on the court and how he consistently makes the right decision," the NBA scout said. "He's a hell of a defender and you can see he's started to grow into his body a little more."

Another NBA scout noticed James' improvements on the court and how different of a player he was from last year. He praised the youngster's offense, defense, passing and hustle. In the final game at Peach Jam, LeBron James' eldest son put up 16 points and dished out five assists.

"You can see the improvements he's made to his game from last year to this year," the scout said. "He's proving to be more than just a name and impacts the game positively, whether that's making the extra pass or offense or dropping down for loose balls in the post on defense."

Krysten Peek @krystenpeek Bronny James’ biggest impact is on the defensive end, with his long arms and athleticism, but he’s improved the most off his pick-and-roll read as the primary ball handler. Looking for his shot much more when the defender slips under screen. Bronny James’ biggest impact is on the defensive end, with his long arms and athleticism, but he’s improved the most off his pick-and-roll read as the primary ball handler. Looking for his shot much more when the defender slips under screen. https://t.co/owMcLFUOSg

James is entering his senior year of high school. He's expected to be courted and offered scholarships by big-name universities such as Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas and USC. With the improvements he has displayed, he could be one-and-done in college.

Will LeBron and Bronny James play together in the NBA?

Bronny James with his father LeBron at the 2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon

Bronny James is eligible to enter the 2024 NBA draft and it's no secret that LeBron James wants to play with his son. The elder James told The Athletic last February that one of his dreams was to be part of the first father-and-son duo to play in the NBA.

He also revealed that Bronny's first year in the league will be the last of his career.

"My last year will be played with my son," LeBron James said. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

With LeBron James still playing at a high level at 37 years of age, it's certainly possible for him to play with Bronny in a couple of years. He recently played in the Drew League and put up a solid display that belied his age. The LA Lakers superstar will notably turn 40 midway through the 2024-25 season.

For Bronny James, the improvements he has made to his game this year could go a long way. He's currently a late first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft, per NBA Draft Room.

