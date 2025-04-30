"He’s putting my name on the map" - Jaden McDaniels 'grateful' for Anthony Edwards' endorsement [Exclusive]

Alongside Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels has grown into an impactful two-way wing on the Minnesota Timberwolves. As they find themselves in another postseason run, he cited how his superstar teammate has helped him grow.

While McDaniels is a high-quality player in the NBA, he isn't in the same tier as someone like Edwards. He impacts the game in different ways that typically doesn't result in becoming a household name in the league. However, Edwards has done everything he can to make sure McDaniels gets his shine.

On numerous occasions, Edwards has spoken up about Jaden McDaniels and how crucial he is to the Timberwolves' success. During an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, he touched on receiving such endorsements from him. McDaniels is greatful that Edwards gives him his flowers publicly, as he feels it's help growing his name across the associaiton.

“That’s cool. I appreciate it," McDaniels said. "He’s putting my name on the map. That’s probably a big reason why people know who I am just because of the whole KD thing. So I give praise to him when it’s time. I’m grateful for him looking out for me, for real.”

Praising guys like McDaniels to the media is a testament to Edwards' leadership qualities. Making sure the supporting cast gets proper credit helps keep them engaged and thriving in their role.

Anthony Edwards praises Jaden McDaniels after Game 4 win vs LA Lakers

Anthony Edwards praising Jaden McDaniels is far from a one-off situation. The All-Star guard most recently gushed over his teammate after their latest playoff victory.

The Timberwolves entered their first-round series with the LA Lakers as the lower seed, but they haven't played like it. Through four games, they've taken a commanding 3-1 lead on LeBron James and company. Among the main standouts for Minnesota has been McDaniels.

Along with his high-level perimeter defense, Jaden McDaniels is providing a big scoring punch. He's notched 25 or more points on two occasions, including a playoff career-high 30 points in Game 3.

McDaniels put together another strong outing in Game 4, ending the night with 16 points and 11 rebounds in a win. During his postgame media availability, Edwards took the time to talk about how big he's been for the Wolves in this series.

"Jaden is incredible," Edwards said. "People kind of made fun of me maybe like three years ago for the comments that I made about Jaden, but I mean look at him. He's been playing phenomenal."

If McDaniels can continue to provide a strong two-way impact, the Timberwolves have a chance to pull off another deep postseason run.

