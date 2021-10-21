“He’s quickly becoming a favorite with the guys” - Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on Nemanja Bjelica

Nemanja Bjelica made his Golden State Warriors debut on the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season and was incredibly impressive. Not only did Bjelica have a great night shooting and rebounding the ball, his fourth quarter production arguably led to the Warriors' win against the LA Lakers.

ClutchPoints Betting @CPBetting Nemanja bjelica making all the diffrence for the dubs 🔥 Nemanja bjelica making all the diffrence for the dubs 🔥https://t.co/kd9KtFemT5

He ended the night with an incredible stat line of 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench while shooting 6-7 from the field. Bjelica showed glimpses of Nikola Jokic with his passing and needless to say, the Golden State Warriors are extremely happy with his signing.

The Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" the evening after the game and discussed Nemanja Bjelica's role on the team. Kerr said:

"[Nemanja] Bjelica is really a hell of a basketball player. We’ve all watched him stretch the floor and be a pick-and-pop 3-point shooter, but he’s showing what he’s about in terms of his ability to pass, dribble and make plays."

Steve Kerr added that all the defensive focus on Stephen Curry will benefit players like Nemanja Bjelica and that the Golden State Warriors are built to take advantage of the 4-on-3 opportunities. He also mentioned how Bjelica has become a favorite in the locker room.

"He’s quickly becoming a favorite with the guys just because of how smart he is and how easy he makes the game for everyone else... He’s really a hell of a player."

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA Kerr on Nemanja Bjelica: "He's much more than a shooter... great passer, just a really great basketball player. He enjoys playing with the team because he gets to play his game and not being pigeonholed... Guys with great feel have always been a great fit for us." Kerr on Nemanja Bjelica: "He's much more than a shooter... great passer, just a really great basketball player. He enjoys playing with the team because he gets to play his game and not being pigeonholed... Guys with great feel have always been a great fit for us."

Nemanja Bjelica could be the Golden State Warriors' trump card moving forward

Nemanja Bjelica of the Golden State Warriors on opening night at Staples Center.

Although it is just one game, DubNation is drooling over the Serbian big man. Nemanja Bjelica could make a real difference for the Golden State Warriors moving forward this season and Steve Kerr is trusting him with his closing lineup.

Bjelica played practically the entire fourth quarter (11:18) against the LA Lakers, and seven of his 15 points and three of his four assists came in that period. People are already calling him "Mini Jokic" and "Jokic 2.0" after his passing skills were on full display.

Garion Thorne @GarionThorne Nemanja Bjelica was secret Nikola Jokic all along, eh? Nemanja Bjelica was secret Nikola Jokic all along, eh?

Nikola Jokic and Nemanja Bjelica are both Serbian big men with incredibly similar playing styles. Bjelica finished with a game-high +20 in Box +/- and nobody on either team came anywhere close to that kind of positive production. The 33-year-old big man showed veteran leadership and experience on the floor for the Golden State Warriors as he consistently made the right plays down the stretch.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Staples was star-studded tonight: LeBron! Russ! AD! Melo! Rondo! Dwight! Steph! Draymond! Wiggins! And Bjelica took over the game. Staples was star-studded tonight: LeBron! Russ! AD! Melo! Rondo! Dwight! Steph! Draymond! Wiggins! And Bjelica took over the game.

Coach Steve Kerr also talked about how the Golden State Warriors aren't reducing him to a spot-up shooter or just a pick-and-pop partner for Curry. Rather, they want to utilize his full repertoire of abilities. Kerr said:

Also Read

"When I've been here, we’ve always played a style that really encourages passing from every spot...The way our system is designed, the way Steph and Draymond, the way defenses respond to Steph. We’re just best when we have guys who can pass on the floor...[Bjelica] is in a position now with our team to make plays, because we’re not just asking him to be a 3-point shooter, we’re asking him to be a valuable passer and playmaker in our style and I think he’s really enjoying it."

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater You can tell Draymond Green is enjoying his frontcourt offensive fit with Nemanja Bjelica: “I didn’t know Belly could make plays like that off the dribble. I had no fucking clue.” You can tell Draymond Green is enjoying his frontcourt offensive fit with Nemanja Bjelica: “I didn’t know Belly could make plays like that off the dribble. I had no fucking clue.” https://t.co/iSEfsW5gC9

Edited by Anantaajith Ra