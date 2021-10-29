"He's no Ray Allen" - Skip Bayless blasts Stephen Curry after he fails to score in the fourth quarter against Memphis Grizzlies

Popular TV analyst Skip Bayless lashed out at Stephen Curry for his dismal fourth-quarter performance in the Golden State Warriors' 101-104 OT loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry went scoreless during that stretch and also missed the go-ahead game-winner from the arc before overtime.

Bayless did not hold back his feelings about Stephen Curry's missed shots and took to Twitter to share his thoughts on it. Here's what he posted:

"Steph has two shots to win it - no and no. Scores 36 for the game, 0 in the fourth quarter. He has often come up even smaller than he is in big playoff games. He's all-time great ... but he's no Ray Allen."

Skip Bayless compared the Golden State Warriors talisman to former NBA champion Ray Allen in his post. Allen was known to make big shots down the stretch for his teams during his playing days. He was one of the best three-point shooters in the league before Stephen Curry rose to prominence.

Curry ended the game with 36 points, seven rebounds and eight assists by the end of the game. He shot 7-of-20 from beyond the arc.

Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors handed their first loss of the season

Memphis Grizzlies handed the Golden State Warriors their first loss of the 2021-22 season.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been on a roll at the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. They are one of the championship favorites and have played like that so far. Steve Kerr's men had won all four of their games before Thursday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

They could have won that game too, but allowed Memphis to recover from a 19-point deficit. The two main reasons behind the Warriors loss were Stephen Curry's extended rest in the last quarter of the match and their turnovers (22).

Steve Kerr and his coaching staff received a lot of criticism from fans for deciding to play Curry for just around four minutes in the fourth quarter. Kerr said after the game that his star player had played 19 minutes in the first half, which led to him giving the two-time MVP an unusually long rest. That was even though the game was close towards the end.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s long fourth quarter rest: “He played 19 minutes in the first half, which is pretty heavy. I felt strongly about getting him rest.”



Nevertheless, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have enough time to rectify their errors. They have been in supreme form before, so the loss against the Grizzlies shouldn't bother them much at this stage.

