"He’s ready to go fulltime podcaster": Fans erupt as Michael Porter Jr. hints at brutal retirement plan with Ben Simmons reference

Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets forward, made headlines Tuesday after telling the media that three back injuries have left his basketball future uncertain. Porter explained he would &quot;take it a year&quot; at a time and &quot;reevaluate&quot; after his deal ends following the 2026-27 season.Fans reacted to Porter putting a cloud of doubt on his basketball career:“That podcast check must be nice... Ni**s ready to go full time podcaster.”3rdy Baby | WAV Chappelle | DatWAV @3RDYOFDATWAVLINKThat podcast check must be nice... Niggs ready to go full time podcasterOne fan said:Polar Baller @PolarBaller138LINKdudes play for the nets and start questioning they love for basketball 😭😭😭Another fan added:Ethan Price @Paradox_EPLINKMPJ is 27 LeBron will be 42 Both evaluating their retirement year by yearOne more fan continued:Aadan @JMurrayWrldLINK3 back surgeries, nerve issues in his foot, and hes still here playing at a high level. Can only respect itAnother fan commented:AthletesMarket @AthletesMarketLINKI honestly don’t know how he’s playing professional basketball. He’s had some really good surgeons.Michael Porter Jr. first had back surgery in college. The second such operation happened in 2018 after the Denver Nuggets drafted him, forcing him to miss the entire season. Three years later, he had another back surgery that limited him to nine games.Porter, who won an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023, likened his situation to former Nets guard Ben Simmons. MPJ noted the seriousness of Simmons’ back issues that kept him out for a few seasons. Porter continued that the former No. 1 pick wants to play but added that those back injuries have compromised his health.Michael Porter Jr. signed a five-year, $172.5 million contract with the Nuggets in 2021. He arrived in Brooklyn after the team that drafted him traded him to the Nets for Cam Johnson. Porter will earn $38.3 million this season and $40.8 million for the 2026-27 campaign. He becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.Porter has dabbled in podcasting, making it an option as a full-time job if he retires from basketball.Foot and shoulder injuries forced Michael Porter Jr. to struggle in 2025 playoffsMichael Porter Jr. finished the 2024-25 season averaging a career-high 18.2 points on 50.4% shooting, including 39.5% from deep. He helped the Denver Nuggets to a 50-32 record for the No. 4 seed in the tightly contested Western Conference.Because of foot and shoulder injuries, Porter’s numbers dropped in the playoffs. He averaged 9.1 ppg, the worst in his career in the postseason. The shoulder issue was particularly brutal, forcing him to shoot 39.2%, including 34.3% from behind the arc.The injuries Michael Porter Jr. played through in the semis against the OKC Thunder were crucial. He averaged 7.4 ppg and 5.3 rpg in the seven-game series. Porter’s shooting plummeted to 32.2% with just 25.0% efficiency from 3-point distance.Porter said that he is healthy heading into his first season with the Brooklyn Nets. He vowed to go all-out next year as well before considering his options once he plays out his contract.