"He's really in control": Paolo Banchero marvels at LeBron James' aura, basketball IQ and the ease with which he plays

Paolo Banchero was one of the breakout stars last season, and his performances resulted in him being rightfully awarded 'Rookie of the Year.' Despite the franchise finishing 13th with a 34-38 record, Banchero was a player all eyes were on as he impressed consistently in every game.

Ahead of the new season, the forward sat down with 'The Crew Has It' and spoke about his love for the sport and his icons growing up. While showering praise for Carmelo Anthony, Banchero also had flowers for LeBron James:

"For me, it's LeBron [James] and Carmelo [Anthony]. I look at them like superheroes. They were the reason. Bron was up there for me too. He and Melo are my two favorite players. I got to play against Bron, he had come to Seattle last year and played in the pro-am. So seeing him up close was dope too."

He further added:

"You don't know how many hours I watch LeBron, just sitting there turning on the highlights. I actually had a badass game when we played them, that was the one player who everybody I had played against who was really in control. He's really in control. He's just orchestrating and he's still a freak athlete."

Banchero's observations are quite accurate. At 38, LeBron James still boasts of elite game awareness, and his IQ has been off the charts, a sentiment that also resonated with other stars in the league. With his athleticism showing no signs of slowing down, James is still a bonafide threat in each game he plays.

This past season, the Los Angeles Lakers star averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, in the team's conference finals run. The new 2023-24 NBA season also marks his 21st year in the league, one short of Vince Carter's 22.

Given his approach to the game, Paolo Banchero and the other stars know that James will be his vintage self and a legitimate title contender.

Orlando Magic coach believes Paolo Banchero is a combination of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Jayson Tatum

Since being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero has surpassed expectations in his rookie year. The forwards was the Magic's driving force who quickly established himself as the team's proven matchwinner.

This past season, he averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists from 72 games. The All-Star level numbers also saw his coach, Jamal Mosley, shower high praise for Banchero, comparing him to the latter's favorite players.

"Paolo (Banchero) is a combination of Carmelo (Anthony), LeBron (James) and (Jayson) Tatum. There are different combinations of things they possess. The passing skills. The ability to score in different areas."

The player was also a force for Team USA in the recently concluded FIBA World Cup averaging 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. With the new NBA season less than a month away, Paolo Banchero will be one of the players in focus again as he gears up for his second year in the league.